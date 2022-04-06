ANL 12.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
ASC 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.52%)
ASL 13.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.88%)
AVN 88.50 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.74%)
BOP 6.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
FFL 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
FNEL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
GGGL 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1%)
GGL 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1%)
GTECH 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.68%)
HUMNL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.5%)
KEL 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
KOSM 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
MLCF 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.86%)
PACE 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.15%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PRL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
PTC 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.36%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 31.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.04%)
TELE 14.33 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.5%)
TPL 10.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 18.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.45%)
TREET 32.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
TRG 75.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
UNITY 24.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.29%)
WAVES 13.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.29%)
WTL 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.22%)
YOUW 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
BR100 4,392 Decreased By -2.4 (-0.05%)
BR30 15,642 Decreased By -18.9 (-0.12%)
KSE100 43,928 Increased By 26 (0.06%)
KSE30 16,753 Increased By 16.6 (0.1%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,923
14824hr
Sindh
575,949
Punjab
505,224
Balochistan
35,478
Islamabad
135,103
KPK
219,173
Nikkei index ends higher

AFP 06 Apr, 2022

TOKYO: Tokyo’s blue chip shares ended higher Tuesday, driven by buying of high-tech shares, though the yen’s gyrations weighed on the market.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.19 percent, or 51.51 points, to 27,787.98, after spending the day in a narrow band. The broader Topix index fell 0.23 percent, or 4.51 points, to 1,949.12.

Overnight gains on Wall Street buoyed the Nikkei from early trade, with investors picking up high-tech stocks following climbs on the Nasdaq.

“The market opened higher as investors cheered overnight gains of US shares, but profit taking quickly kicked in and drove down the Nikkei into negative territory,” Okasan Online Securities said in a note.

“Investors started to pick up major blue chip shares in afternoon trade and the Nikkei rebounded,” it said.

Some players maintained their cautious stance with the Ukraine situation staying grim and uncertain.

Recent gyration of the yen against the dollar received renewed attention and weighed on the market.

The dollar stood at 122.54 yen, zigzagging from 122.78 yen in New York overnight and 122.38 yen in Tokyo earlier Monday.

Global investors have been buying the dollar and dumping the yen as the US hikes interest rates, while Japan has kept its super easy monetary policies.

A cheaper yen, for Japanese consumers, means higher cost of imports such as energy, which is already hit by global inflation and the war in Ukraine.

Bank of Japan governor Haruhiko Kuroda voiced wariness about the yen’s recent moves.

Yen Wall Street NASDAQ Nikkei index Global investors

