GUJRANWALA: Two handcuffed bodies of a youth and a teenage girl were recovered on Tuesday from a canal in Gujranwala in a suspected honour killing incident. The incident took place near the Canal View area in the Saddr police limits.

The youth was thought to be 20 years old, whereas, the girl was thought to be in the 16th year of her age. Their bodies were handcuffed when the rescue teams fished them out of the canal. “It appears to be an incident of honour killing,” police said.