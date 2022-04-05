From parchi to prodigy: Imam-ul-Haq washes away nepotism stigma

Sometimes, it can be tough being Imam-ul-Haq. The bespectacled guy has the tendency to score runs at will against all oppositions, but all he gets in return is cries of nepotism.

Imam scored a century on his ODI debut against Sri Lanka in 2017, and became the only second Pakistani batter to achieve this feat; yet at the time, the dominant story revolved around the man who picked him – his uncle, Inzamam-ul-Haq.

Yes, the strike rate was a concern early on, but over the years, he improved his game and transformed himself into a reliable opening batter in the ODI format.

With over 2,300 runs and 9 centuries in just 49 games and a batting average of almost 54, Imam is the second-best ODI batter for Pakistan after Babar Azam in the current lot. Yet, for many of us, he is simply a parchi [a term referring to nepotism] - which is a callous one-word dismissal of all achievements by putting them down to nepotism.

Toppling Records

Imam has a knack for breaking records. He was the second-fastest in the world to complete 1,000 ODI runs in just 19 innings, and the fifth-fastest to score 2,000 runs. Similarly, he was the first to score four centuries in his first nine ODIs.

In the recently concluded ODI series against Australia, the 26-year-old southpaw broke England’s Graham Gooch’s 37-year-old record of scoring the most runs in a series.

With two centuries and a fifty, Imam scored 298 runs in the three-match series to help Pakistan win it 2-1.

This was the highest number of runs scored against Australia by any better since 1985 when Graham had scored 289 runs in the three-ODI series.

Shining in Tests

The left-arm batter was equally good on his Test debut in 2018 against Ireland. Having lost the first three wickets on just 12 runs in the fourth innings chase of 160, Imam’s gritty 74-run innings stabilised a tottering Pakistan side, his unbeaten 74 steering Pakistan to victory.

So, when Test cricket returned to Pakistan, it was Abid Ali – and not Imam – who was picked as the first-choice opener, because at the time, Misbah-ul-Haq whose relationship with Inzamam is famously tetchy, was in charge.

Abid, who had years of grinding and domestic runs on his back, proved his worth by winning Player-of-the-Match awards in each of his first two Tests.

His performances overshadowed Imam’s sparkling debut and his Test career came to a halt. But, when Abid’s form deteriorated over the next couple of months, Pakistan looked towards, Shan Masood, and Imran Butt – the opening batter whose only presentable trait was slip-catching – instead of Imam because of the reason mentioned above.

In the meantime, Imam proved his mettle in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he scored 531 runs in just five games at an average of 10.20.

His sublime form coincided with Australia’s historic tour of Pakistan, and he was drafted in the Test and ODI series.

He grabbed the opportunity with both hands and scored hundreds in both innings of the Rawalpindi Test against Australia's storied four-pronged pace attack - including the all-rounder Cameron Green - Nathan Lyon was thrust in as early as the eighth over. Wisening up

His grit against the fiery pace attack was unmatched, but his maturity against the world-class spinner Lyon was the highlight of the first Test.

“There is a pattern in which I tried to score runs, and there was a certain plan when playing against Lyon,” Imam said at the post-day press conference. “I have played against him in Dubai as well, so I knew he's a world-class bowler. I knew that I would have to work on those good areas. The full length is not going to turn that much, that's why I was being respectful against it.”

Remember, this is the same guy who scored a gritty hundred against South Africa in their own backyard and then mimicked a yapping mouth gesture to the fans and putting a finger to his lips – a shut-up call to his critics who labelled him ‘parchi.’

In contrast, his celebrations after back-to-back hundreds against Australia were calm and composed, depicting extreme concentration. This is a clear sign that Imam is rearing to step out of the nepotism shadow and march from parchi to prodigy.