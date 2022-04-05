ANL 12.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
ASC 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.52%)
ASL 13.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.88%)
AVN 88.50 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.74%)
BOP 6.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
FFL 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
FNEL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
GGGL 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1%)
GGL 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1%)
GTECH 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.68%)
HUMNL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.5%)
KEL 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
KOSM 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
MLCF 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.86%)
PACE 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.15%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PRL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
PTC 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.36%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 31.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.04%)
TELE 14.33 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.5%)
TPL 10.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 18.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.45%)
TREET 32.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
TRG 75.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
UNITY 24.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.29%)
WAVES 13.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.29%)
WTL 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.22%)
YOUW 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
BR100 4,392 Decreased By -2.4 (-0.05%)
BR30 15,642 Decreased By -18.9 (-0.12%)
KSE100 43,928 Increased By 26 (0.06%)
KSE30 16,753 Increased By 16.6 (0.1%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,775
15524hr
Sindh
575,872
Punjab
505,186
Balochistan
35,478
Islamabad
135,099
KPK
219,146
Brecorder Logo
Apr 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Finch and Ellis help world champions Australia thump Pakistan in T20I

AFP Updated 06 Apr, 2022

LAHORE: Skipper Aaron Finch returned to form with a half century and pace bowler Nathan Ellis took four wickets as world champions Australia beat Pakistan by three wickets in the only Twenty20 international in Lahore on Tuesday.

Finch scored a 45-ball 55 to anchor Australia's chased a 163-run target after Ellis took 4-28 kept Pakistan down to 162-8 in their allotted 20 overs.

Pakistan failed to reach a big score despite skipper Babar Azam's brisk 46-ball 66 with six fours and two sixes.

Finch, who had not scored a half century in the last 13 T20Is, ensured he not only removed doubts over his batting but also helped Australia overhaul the target in 19.1 overs for the loss of seven wickets.

When Finch holed out Australia needed just four runs and despite Sean Abbott fell for nought in the same Shaheen Shah Afridi over, Ben McDermott hit the winning boundary in his 19-ball 22 not out to achieve Australia's fourth successive win in T20Is against Pakistan.

Finch, who hit six boundaries, put on a brisk 40 for the opening stand with Travis Head (14-ball 26 with three fours and a six) and another 44 for the second with Josh Inglis who made 15-ball 24 with two fours and a six.

Pakistan did pull back with leg-spinner Usman Qadir (2-33) and pacer Mohammad Wasim (2-30) brought the home team back in the game.

But Marcus Stoinis (nine-ball 23 with five boundaries) and McDermott ensured they supplement their skipper to achieve the chase.

Pakistan lost momentum after a brisk start.

Azam, who hit back to back hundreds in Pakistan's 2-1 win in the one-day international series, put on 67 for the opening wicket with Mohammad Rizwan (23) after Australia sent the home team in to bat at Gaddafi Stadium.

But Green dismissed Rizwan with the fourth ball of his first over and Fakhar Zaman off a full toss next ball to pull things for Australia.

Azam drove Green for a four to bring up his 26th T20I fifty off just 33 balls. He smashed spinner Adam Zampa for a six but next ball holed out at deep cover.

Khushdil Shah chipped in with 21-ball 24 and Usman Qadir six-ball 18 not out as Pakistan managed 50 runs in the last five overs, losing five wickets.

Marnus Labuschagne, Ben Dwarshuis and Green were handed Twenty20 international debuts by Australia.

Cricket Pakistan australia Aaron Finch

Comments

1000 characters

Finch and Ellis help world champions Australia thump Pakistan in T20I

Record weakness: Rupee crosses 185 level amid political upheaval

During 2022: Pakistan to import 32.7mn barrels of crude under Saudi Fund Programme

Russia accuses US of interference in Pakistan's internal affairs

SC again adjourns hearing against no-confidence motion dismissal

Zelensky tells UN to ‘act immediately’ on Russia or close

US to ban 'all new investment' in Russia on Wednesday

KSE-100 trades in narrow range amid lack of clarity

Have not received any letter regarding caretaker PM: Shehbaz Sharif

Punjab Assembly session to elect new CM adjourned till April 16

Read more stories