US stocks mixed amid talk of more sanctions on Russia

AFP 05 Apr, 2022

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks were mixed early Tuesday as European officials weighed additional sanctions on Russia while oil prices edged higher.

The latest European Union proposal, which would include a ban on coal imports and block Russian ships from entering European ports, comes as US and EU officials express outrage at carnage discovered in the Ukrainian town of Bucha following the withdrawal of Russian troops.

Markets are also looking ahead to Wednesday’s release of Federal Reserve meeting minutes as the central bank considers additional interest rate hikes. The yield on the 10-year US Treasury note pushed higher.

US stocks climb after Musk’s Twitter investment

About 30 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.3 percent at 35,025.44.

The broad-based S&P 500 added 0.1 percent at 4,585.06, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index fell 0.6 percent to 14,452.34.

Among individual companies, Twitter jumped 5.5 percent after announcing that Elon Musk would join its board. The Tesla CEO disclosed Monday that he became the company’s largest shareholder, leading to a surge in its share price.

