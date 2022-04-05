Have not received any letter from president regarding caretaker PM: Shehbaz Sharif

Outgoing Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif said on Tuesday that he has not received any letter from President Dr Arif Alvi asking him to propose a suitable person for the position of caretaker premier.

Talking to the media today, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president said that it has been a day and so far he has not officially received any letter from President Alvi. He said that whenever he does get the letter, he will consult with his legal team and opposition partners, and then send names for the interim prime minister position.

His remarks come after it was reported that President Alvi had sent a letter to PM Imran and Shehbaz asking them for a name for who should be caretaker prime minister. Imran Khan proposed the name of former Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed after discussing the matter with the PTI's core committee.

Shehbaz refuses to respond to president’s letter

On Monday, Sharif refused to become part of any consultation for an interim setup, including an interim prime minister.

Addressing a presser, Shehbaz said that President Alvi had subverted the constitution by dissolving the NA, and now the opposition awaits the decision against it from the Supreme Court (SC).

“How is it possible to respond to the letter sent by a violator of the Constitution? No, it’s not possible," he had said adding that the president and the prime minister had broken the law.

'Bring evidence if we have committed treason'

Speaking to the media today, Shehbaz also addressed Chief of Army Staff General Javed Qamar Bajwa and Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar, asking them to present evidence before the nation on whether the opposition leaders have committed treason.

"Bring evidence if we have committed treason and show it to the public so that everything becomes crystal clear," the PML-N president added.

Shehbaz added he would put this demand in front of the Supreme Court as well.