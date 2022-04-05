ANL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.15%)
ASC 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.24%)
ASL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.74%)
AVN 88.10 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.28%)
BOP 6.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
FFL 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.66%)
FNEL 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
GGGL 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1%)
GGL 16.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
GTECH 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.68%)
HUMNL 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.65%)
KEL 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
KOSM 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
MLCF 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.56%)
PACE 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.15%)
PIBTL 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.32%)
PRL 12.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.5%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 31.09 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.94%)
TELE 14.33 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.5%)
TPL 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TPLP 18.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.51%)
TREET 32.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
TRG 75.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
UNITY 24.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.57%)
WAVES 13.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.15%)
WTL 1.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.61%)
YOUW 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
BR100 4,392 Decreased By -2.4 (-0.05%)
BR30 15,642 Decreased By -18.9 (-0.12%)
KSE100 43,931 Increased By 28.9 (0.07%)
KSE30 16,759 Increased By 22.6 (0.14%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,775
15524hr
Sindh
575,872
Punjab
505,186
Balochistan
35,478
Islamabad
135,099
KPK
219,146
Japan’s Nikkei index ends higher on high-tech buying

AFP 05 Apr, 2022

TOKYO: Tokyo’s blue chip shares ended higher Tuesday, driven by buying of high-tech shares, though the yen’s gyrations weighed on the market.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.19 percent, or 51.51 points, to 27,787.98, after spending the day in a narrow band.

The broader Topix index fell 0.23 percent, or 4.51 points, to 1,949.12.

Overnight gains on Wall Street buoyed the Nikkei from early trade, with investors picking up high-tech stocks following climbs on the Nasdaq.

Tokyo shares in narrow range in early trade

“The market opened higher as investors cheered overnight gains of US shares, but profit taking quickly kicked in and drove down the Nikkei into negative territory,” Okasan Online Securities said in a note.

“Investors started to pick up major blue chip shares in afternoon trade and the Nikkei rebounded,” it said.

Some players maintained their cautious stance with the Ukraine situation staying grim and uncertain.

Recent gyration of the yen against the dollar received renewed attention and weighed on the market.

The dollar stood at 122.54 yen, zigzagging from 122.78 yen in New York overnight and 122.38 yen in Tokyo earlier Monday.

Global investors have been buying the dollar and dumping the yen as the US hikes interest rates, while Japan has kept its super easy monetary policies.

A cheaper yen, for Japanese consumers, means higher cost of imports such as energy, which is already hit by global inflation and the war in Ukraine.

Bank of Japan governor Haruhiko Kuroda voiced wariness about the yen’s recent moves.

“I think (recent movements of) the forex market are slightly rapid,” he told a legislative committee.

Among major shares, Toyota rose 0.29 percent to 2,217.5 yen. Sony Group added 0.51 percent to 12,715 yen. Tech-investor SoftBank Group jumped 2.61 percent to 5,936 yen.

Advantest, which builds equipment to make semiconductors, rose 0.96 percent to 9,470 yen.

Uniqlo-operator Fast Retailing rose 2.06 percent to 62,510 yen.

Meanwhile, Nintendo dropped 0.77 percent to 63,250 yen. Nippon Steel fell 1.31 percent to 2,079.5 yen.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group fell 2.02 percent to 752.9 yen. Aviation firm ANA Holdings fell 0.41 percent to 2,523.5 yen.

Tokyo stocks

