ANL 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.24%)
ASC 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.24%)
ASL 13.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.67%)
AVN 88.15 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.33%)
BOP 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
CNERGY 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.78%)
FFL 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.4%)
FNEL 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
GGGL 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1%)
GGL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.05%)
GTECH 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.68%)
HUMNL 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.65%)
KEL 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
KOSM 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
MLCF 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.56%)
PACE 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.15%)
PIBTL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.49%)
PRL 12.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.9%)
PTC 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.77%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.65%)
TELE 14.18 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.43%)
TPL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.95%)
TPLP 18.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.8%)
TREET 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.81%)
TRG 75.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.66%)
UNITY 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1%)
WAVES 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2%)
WTL 1.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.61%)
YOUW 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
BR100 4,389 Decreased By -5.1 (-0.12%)
BR30 15,637 Decreased By -23.7 (-0.15%)
KSE100 43,861 Decreased By -40.7 (-0.09%)
KSE30 16,722 Decreased By -14.4 (-0.09%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,775
15524hr
Sindh
575,872
Punjab
505,186
Balochistan
35,478
Islamabad
135,099
KPK
219,146
Brecorder Logo
Apr 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Ryanair expects summer fares to be 5-10% higher than in 2019

Reuters 05 Apr, 2022

DUBLIN: Ryanair expects average air fares during this year’s summer peak season to be 5-10% higher than pre-pandemic prices in the same period of 2019, Group Chief Executive Michael O’Leary was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

“What we’re seeing at the moment is prices are slightly lower than they were in 2019, pre-COVID, through March, April and May. They’re somewhere between 5% and 10% higher at the moment through June, July, August and September,” O’Leary told the Irish Independent.

Ryanair narrows full-year loss forecast, increases fuel hedging

“I think fares will be up this year in the peak summer months by between 5% and 10%.”

ryanair COVID19

Comments

1000 characters

Ryanair expects summer fares to be 5-10% higher than in 2019

Afghan transit trade: SBP defers certain requirements till Dec 31st

Jul-Mar trade deficit widens 70.1pc

Have not received any letter from president regarding caretaker PM: Shehbaz Sharif

Proceedings of NSC meeting: Bilawal urges ISPR to clarify

Saudi Arabia raises May crude prices globally, Asia at record levels

EFF programme: 7th review to remain pending till formation of new govt: IMF

FCA adjustment for Feb: Nepra approves Rs1.29 hike

Deal with IMF: PSDP faces grim prospect of major cut

Zelensky to address UN Security Council over Russian 'genocide'

Expansion of UAE non-oil private sector holds steady in March

Read more stories