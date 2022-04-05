ANL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.15%)
ASC 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.24%)
ASL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.74%)
AVN 88.20 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.39%)
BOP 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
CNERGY 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
FFL 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.66%)
FNEL 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
GGGL 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1%)
GGL 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1%)
GTECH 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.94%)
HUMNL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.5%)
KEL 2.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
MLCF 33.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.42%)
PACE 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.15%)
PIBTL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
PRL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
PTC 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.9%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 31.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.68%)
TELE 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.29%)
TPL 10.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 18.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.87%)
TREET 31.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
TRG 75.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.22%)
UNITY 24.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.24%)
WAVES 13.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.29%)
WTL 1.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.61%)
YOUW 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
BR100 4,392 Decreased By -2.4 (-0.05%)
BR30 15,642 Decreased By -18.9 (-0.12%)
KSE100 43,910 Increased By 7.8 (0.02%)
KSE30 16,749 Increased By 12.5 (0.07%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,775
15524hr
Sindh
575,872
Punjab
505,186
Balochistan
35,478
Islamabad
135,099
KPK
219,146
Gold slips as US dollar holds firm on safe-haven flows

Reuters 05 Apr, 2022

Gold prices eased on Tuesday as the dollar held firm on rising prospects of further sanctions against Russia and possibly more aggressive interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve to rein in inflationary pressures.

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,929.31 per ounce by 0721 GMT. US gold futures were up 0.1% at $1,935.50.

“The more liquid something is, the less the volatility. And, if markets are running away from risk the dollar then becomes a natural haven,” said Ilya Spivak, a currency strategist at DailyFX.

“Now in real terms, those yields are still negative once we discount break evens. And I think that’s why gold hasn’t fallen more significantly, but if this sort of repricing for a more hawkish Fed continues and we do get positive real rates, I think gold is going to look quite unattractive.”

The dollar index was steady after three straight sessions of gains as talks of further sanctions against Moscow increased.

A stronger dollar makes gold less attractive for other currency holders.

US two-year Treasury yields climbed to their highest level since early-2019 and 10-year yields ticked higher on Monday. Higher yields increase the opportunity cost of holding non-paying bullion.

Gold slips as dollar, yields strengthen on robust US jobs data

“During these uncertain times, gold remains supported as a critical portfolio hedge that will shine during the most challenging juncture when inflationary pressures remain strong but growth slows,” Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management, said in a note.

Spot silver rose 0.6% to $24.64 per ounce, platinum fell 0.6% to $980.36 and palladium climbed 1.2% to $2,301.05.

