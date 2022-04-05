ANL 11.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.4%)
ASC 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.24%)
ASL 13.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.67%)
AVN 88.25 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.45%)
BOP 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
CNERGY 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
FFL 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
FNEL 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
GGGL 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1%)
GGL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.12%)
GTECH 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.68%)
HUMNL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.5%)
KEL 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
KOSM 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
MLCF 33.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
PACE 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.15%)
PIBTL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
PRL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
PTC 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.9%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.65%)
TELE 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.29%)
TPL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
TPLP 18.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.87%)
TREET 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.19%)
TRG 75.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.16%)
UNITY 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
WAVES 13.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.79%)
WTL 1.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.61%)
YOUW 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
BR100 4,392 Decreased By -2.4 (-0.05%)
BR30 15,642 Decreased By -18.9 (-0.12%)
KSE100 43,896 Decreased By -6.5 (-0.01%)
KSE30 16,742 Increased By 5.2 (0.03%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,775
15524hr
Sindh
575,872
Punjab
505,186
Balochistan
35,478
Islamabad
135,099
KPK
219,146
US oil may test resistance at $106.09

Reuters 05 Apr, 2022

SINGAPORE: US oil may test a resistance at $106.09 per barrel, a break above could lead to a gain at $108.75. The nature of the rise on Monday remains unclear.

It could be a part of a flat pattern from the March 29 low of $98.44. Under this scenario, the rise may end below $108.75.

The rise could also be regarded as an extension of the uptrend from the March 15 low of $93.53.

A rise above $108.75 will confirm a double-bottom and a continuation of the uptrend.

Support is at $103.58, a break below could cause a fall to $101.80. On the daily chart, oil broke a resistance at $102.52.

The break opened the way towards $107.92.

Oil jumps 2pc as deaths near Kyiv prompt talk of new sanctions

The bullish engulfing on Monday confirms a reversal of the short downtrend from $116.64. However, this pattern only makes much sense when oil breaks above $107.92.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

US oil

