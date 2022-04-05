US oil may test resistance at $106.09

SINGAPORE: US oil may test a resistance at $106.09 per barrel, a break above could lead to a gain at $108.75. The nature of the rise on Monday remains unclear.

It could be a part of a flat pattern from the March 29 low of $98.44. Under this scenario, the rise may end below $108.75.

The rise could also be regarded as an extension of the uptrend from the March 15 low of $93.53.

A rise above $108.75 will confirm a double-bottom and a continuation of the uptrend.

Support is at $103.58, a break below could cause a fall to $101.80. On the daily chart, oil broke a resistance at $102.52.

The break opened the way towards $107.92.

Oil jumps 2pc as deaths near Kyiv prompt talk of new sanctions

The bullish engulfing on Monday confirms a reversal of the short downtrend from $116.64. However, this pattern only makes much sense when oil breaks above $107.92.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.