ANL 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.89%)
ASC 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.24%)
ASL 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.45%)
AVN 87.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.15%)
BOP 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
CNERGY 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
FFL 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.4%)
FNEL 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
GGGL 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.33%)
GGL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.05%)
GTECH 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.07%)
HUMNL 6.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.95%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.02%)
KOSM 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
MLCF 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.01%)
PACE 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.15%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.16%)
PRL 12.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
PTC 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.9%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 30.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.86%)
TPL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.43%)
TPLP 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.39%)
TREET 31.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.97%)
TRG 75.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.19%)
UNITY 24.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.72%)
WAVES 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.65%)
WTL 1.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.61%)
YOUW 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
BR100 4,386 Decreased By -8 (-0.18%)
BR30 15,625 Decreased By -35.4 (-0.23%)
KSE100 43,971 Increased By 68.7 (0.16%)
KSE30 16,775 Increased By 38.3 (0.23%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,775
15524hr
Sindh
575,872
Punjab
505,186
Balochistan
35,478
Islamabad
135,099
KPK
219,146
Rooney would choose Pochettino over Ten Hag for next Man United manager

Reuters 05 Apr, 2022

Wayne Rooney said he would pick Paris St Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino over Ajax Amsterdam manager Erik ten Hag to take over his former club Manchester United.

British media has linked Pochettino and Ten Hag to the top job at United, with interim manager Ralf Rangnick’s tenure set to end after this season.

Pochettino led Tottenham Hotspur to the Champions League final in the 2018-19 season before joining PSG in January 2021, where he has helped them win two trophies. “Pochettino has done it in the Premier League.

Klopp ‘happy’ with Salah contract position

He knows the league,“ Derby County manager Rooney told Sky Sports. “If I’m choosing between those two, I’d go for Pochettino. He would need time and given time he would do well. “Pochettino is a top manager and he knows how to work with top-class players and young players.

They need to get that blend right because they can’t afford to fail again.“ United are seventh in the Premier League on 51 points with eight matches left to play.

Wayne Rooney

