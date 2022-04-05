Spot gold neutral in $1,915-$1,940 range

SINGAPORE: Spot gold looks neutral in a range of $1,915-$1,940 per ounce, and an escape could suggest a direction.

The metal is presumed to be riding on a wave c from $1,965.40.

This wave may travel into a wide range of $1,790 to $1,857, formed by its 100% and 61.8% projection levels.

A break below $1,915 could confirm the continuation of the wave c towards $1,878-$1,898 range, while a break above $1,840 may lead to a gain into $1,953-$1,965 range.

Spot gold may fall to $1,898

On the daily chart, gold is stuck in a bigger neutral range of $1,890 to $1,959.

There is little clue of the following direction.

The consolidation may either turn out to be a bottom pattern or a continuation pattern. Signals on the hourly chart suggest a downside bias.