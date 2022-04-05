ANL 12.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
ASC 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.62%)
ASL 13.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.3%)
AVN 87.90 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.05%)
BOP 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
FFL 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
FNEL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
GGGL 12.29 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.08%)
GGL 16.16 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.5%)
GTECH 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.11%)
HUMNL 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.65%)
KEL 2.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.68%)
KOSM 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
MLCF 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.27%)
PACE 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.77%)
PIBTL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PRL 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.06%)
PTC 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 30.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.62%)
TELE 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.07%)
TPL 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
TPLP 19.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.83%)
TREET 32.18 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.69%)
TRG 76.02 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.56%)
UNITY 25.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.29%)
WAVES 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
WTL 1.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.61%)
YOUW 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
BR100 4,422 Increased By 27.8 (0.63%)
BR30 15,740 Increased By 79.8 (0.51%)
KSE100 44,241 Increased By 339.4 (0.77%)
KSE30 16,889 Increased By 152.3 (0.91%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,775
15524hr
Sindh
575,872
Punjab
505,186
Balochistan
35,478
Islamabad
135,099
KPK
219,146
UK new car sales fall 14% in March; best ever month for EVs

Reuters 05 Apr, 2022

British new car registrations fell about 14% in March from a year earlier and were a drag on first-quarter numbers, despite the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions, preliminary industry data released on Tuesday showed.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said March, however, was the best ever month for sales of battery electric vehicles, with registrations last month surpassing those for the whole of 2019.

US auto sales slump as less affluent buyers walk away

The SMMT will provide the final figures for March at 0800 GMT.

