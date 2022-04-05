ANL 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-7.68%)
ASC 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-5.31%)
ASL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.43%)
AVN 86.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.43%)
BOP 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1%)
CNERGY 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.77%)
FFL 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.68%)
FNEL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.7%)
GGGL 12.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-7.38%)
GGL 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-6.78%)
GTECH 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.39%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.35%)
KEL 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.56%)
KOSM 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.42%)
MLCF 33.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-5.23%)
PACE 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-6.07%)
PIBTL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.58%)
PRL 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-8.05%)
PTC 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.54%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
SNGP 30.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.07%)
TELE 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.89%)
TPL 10.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-6.43%)
TPLP 19.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-7.4%)
TREET 31.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-6.3%)
TRG 75.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-4.18%)
UNITY 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-6.39%)
WAVES 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.59%)
WTL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-5.2%)
YOUW 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-5.31%)
BR100 4,394 Decreased By -138.1 (-3.05%)
BR30 15,660 Decreased By -689.4 (-4.22%)
KSE100 43,902 Decreased By -1158.6 (-2.57%)
KSE30 16,737 Decreased By -451.5 (-2.63%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,775
15524hr
Sindh
575,872
Punjab
505,186
Balochistan
35,478
Islamabad
135,099
KPK
219,146
Brecorder Logo
Apr 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Proceedings of NSC meeting: Bilawal urges ISPR to clarify

Naveed Butt 05 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Monday, urged Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar to clarify the proceedings of the 37th National Security Committee (NSC) meeting held last week.

Bilawal said in his tweet that Prime Minister Imran Khan is using a “foreign conspiracy” to justify his “coup”.

According to his tweet, “Ex PM is using ‘foreign conspiracy’ to justify his coup. Will @ official GISPR clarify did NSC meeting declare the 197 members of NA traitors and part of a foreign plot? Can foreign office or defense ministry produce any official correspondence between 7-27th on foreign sazish.”

In another tweet, Bilawal said, “Surly a plot of this scale would have been uncovered by our own intelligence agencies and other institutions not just an ambassadors cable? Imran is not more important then Pakistan.”

Bilawal says no one is against election

On March 31, Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired the meeting of the NSC at his office. National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf briefed the committee on the formal communication of a senior official of a foreign country to Pakistan’s ambassador in the said country in a formal meeting. The Pakistani ambassador “duly conveyed” the message of the foreign official to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the statement had reported.

Former federal ministers of Defence, Energy, Information and Broadcasting, Interior, Finance, Human Rights, Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Services Chiefs, and senior officers attended the meeting.

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri, Sunday, had rejected no-confidence resolution against Prime Minister Imran Khan and termed it against Article 5 of the Constitution.

“No foreign country has the right to oust an elected government in Pakistan. The points raised by the law minister are valid, thus, I issue the ruling that this no-confidence motion negates the Constitution. As per code of conduct, the motion stands rejected,” the Deputy Speaker announced.

Meanwhile, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Central Executive Committee will meet today (Tuesday) to discuss the political situation in the country. PPP Chairman Bilawal convened a meeting of the Central Executive Committee at 6pm at Zardari House, Islamabad.

The meeting of the Central Executive Committee of the Pakistan Peoples Party will take important decisions regarding the political situation in the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari PPP ISPR Imran Khan NSC

Comments

1000 characters

Proceedings of NSC meeting: Bilawal urges ISPR to clarify

Afghan transit trade: SBP defers certain requirements till Dec 31st

Jul-Mar trade deficit widens 70.1pc

EFF programme: 7th review to remain pending till formation of new govt: IMF

Imran proposes name of Justice Gulzar as caretaker PM

Shehbaz refuses to respond to president’s letter

Deal with IMF: PSDP faces grim prospect of major cut

Govts, businesses ‘lying’ on climate efforts: UN

‘Now or never’ to avoid climate catastrophe, warns UN

17p GST, non-payment of refunds: Pharma sector warns of shortage of lifesaving drugs

Read more stories