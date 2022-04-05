Proceedings of NSC meeting: Bilawal urges ISPR to clarify

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Monday, urged Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar to clarify the proceedings of the 37th National Security Committee (NSC) meeting held last week.

Bilawal said in his tweet that Prime Minister Imran Khan is using a “foreign conspiracy” to justify his “coup”.

According to his tweet, “Ex PM is using ‘foreign conspiracy’ to justify his coup. Will @ official GISPR clarify did NSC meeting declare the 197 members of NA traitors and part of a foreign plot? Can foreign office or defense ministry produce any official correspondence between 7-27th on foreign sazish.”

In another tweet, Bilawal said, “Surly a plot of this scale would have been uncovered by our own intelligence agencies and other institutions not just an ambassadors cable? Imran is not more important then Pakistan.”

Bilawal says no one is against election

On March 31, Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired the meeting of the NSC at his office. National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf briefed the committee on the formal communication of a senior official of a foreign country to Pakistan’s ambassador in the said country in a formal meeting. The Pakistani ambassador “duly conveyed” the message of the foreign official to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the statement had reported.

Former federal ministers of Defence, Energy, Information and Broadcasting, Interior, Finance, Human Rights, Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Services Chiefs, and senior officers attended the meeting.

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri, Sunday, had rejected no-confidence resolution against Prime Minister Imran Khan and termed it against Article 5 of the Constitution.

“No foreign country has the right to oust an elected government in Pakistan. The points raised by the law minister are valid, thus, I issue the ruling that this no-confidence motion negates the Constitution. As per code of conduct, the motion stands rejected,” the Deputy Speaker announced.

Meanwhile, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Central Executive Committee will meet today (Tuesday) to discuss the political situation in the country. PPP Chairman Bilawal convened a meeting of the Central Executive Committee at 6pm at Zardari House, Islamabad.

The meeting of the Central Executive Committee of the Pakistan Peoples Party will take important decisions regarding the political situation in the country.

