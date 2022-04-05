No one can give ruling above Constitution: Shujaat

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has said that no one can give any ruling “above Constitution.”

Commenting on the current constitutional crisis, Shujaat said the Constitution of Pakistan is supreme to all and no one is above the Constitution. He said that the Parliament or any public office holder or any person in his personal capacity could not issue orders against the Constitution.

He further stated that the Parliament can also not make any law contrary to the Constitution. On the other hand, Deputy Speaker of the Punjab Assembly Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari has formed a committee to inquire into ransacking the assembly building allegedly by the opposition.

Director-General Parliamentary Affairs Rai Mumtaz Hussain Babar and Special Secretary Ali Imran Rizvi are included in the committee. The Inquiry Committee will determine who was responsible for the vandalism and will also assess the damage to the opposition lobby and other parts of the assembly building. Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz told reporters that a conspiracy is being hatched to suspend the membership of 40 MPAs on this ground. He warned Chaudhry Parvez Elahi not to commit any foul play. He vowed that the opposition would get elected its leader in the Punjab Assembly on Wednesday because they are enjoying majority.

