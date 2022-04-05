CM to perform groundbreaking of Swat Motorway Phase-II project next week

PESHAWAR: KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has decided to perform groundbreaking of another mega project of Malakand Division, Swat Motorway Phase-II next week and directed the authorities concerned to finalize all the necessary pre requisites and arrangements for launching physical work on the project.

He also directed the concerned quarters to expedite the progress on Dir Motorway project as well and quickly process the PC 1 for acquisition of land for the said project so that physical work on the project could be initiated without any delay.

He issued these directives while chairing a meeting of Pakhtunkhwa Highways Authority here on Monday. Member of Provincial Assembly Akbar Ayub Khan, Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, Secretary Finance Ikram Ullah Khan, Secretary Communications and Works Ijaz Ansari, Special Secretaries to Chief Minister Masood Younas and Muhammad Khaliq, Managing Director Pakhtunkhwa Highways Authority and other senior officials attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed in detail the overall progress on different road sector projects including Swat Motorway Phase II and Dir Motorway.

Briefing the meeting about progress on Swat Motorway Phase 2, it was informed that 88km long motorway from Chakdara to Fatehpur would be constructed at a total cost of Rs58 billion adding that concessionaire agreement had been signed for the execution of the project while Rs6.7 billion were released for the acquisition of land for the project. Moreover, section 4 had been imposed for the acquisition of 70km of land for the project.

Elaborating the salient features of Swat Motorway Phase II, it was told that initially this motorway will consist of four lanes extendable to six lanes in future.

As many as nine interchanges would be constructed on this motorway including Chakdara Interchange, Shamozai Interchange, Barikot Interchange, Mingora Interchange, Kanju Interchange, Malam Jabba-University of Swat Interchange, Sher Palam Interchange, Matta Khawazakhela Interchange and Madin-Fatehpur Interchange. Some eight bridges would be constructed on the Swat River. Construction of four rest areas at different locations is also part of the project while link highways would also be constructed on need base.

In a briefing about Dir Motorway, it was informed that Expression of Interest for 30km long Dir Motorway had been floated earlier and said motorway would be constructed from Chakdara to Rabat. As many as three interchanges, four flyovers, 24 bridges and two underpasses would also be constructed besides construction of two tunnels.

Talking on the occasion, the Chief Minister termed these projects as a milestone for the sustainable development of the area and said that the construction of these projects would help to promote tourism, trade and business activities in the area.

Besides, providing quality transportation facilities these projects would also create employment opportunities for the local people.

