KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 128,495 tonnes of cargo comprising 102,728 tonnes of import cargo and 25,767 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 102,728 comprised of 22,117 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 6,208 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 2,553 tonnes of General Cargo and 71,850 tonnes of Oil and Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 25,767 tonnes comprised of 22,529 tonnes of containerized cargo, 380 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 858 tonnes of Rice, 2,000 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Some, 1414 containers comprising of 322 containers import and 1092 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Monday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 178 of 20’s and 72 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 00 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 295 of 20’s and 377 of 40’s loaded containers while 31 of 20’s and 06 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around 09 ships namely, Hafnia Sirius, Mol Growth, Vissao Vct 05, Global Elegance, Atlantis Trade, Sea Ambition, El Tethys, Queensland and Ocean Crown have berth at Karachi Port.

Some 05 ships namely, Sea Fortune, Independent Spirit, Kota Nilam, APnoia and Global Elegance have sailed out from Karachi Port.

Approximately, 08 cargoes namely, Al Shaffiah, PFos, Asian Lilic, Dongli, Ts Dubai, Baltic Bridge, As Clementina and Jolly Quarzo were expected to arrive at the port on the same day.

PORT QASIM

A total of 09 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, two more ships, Maritime Gisela and Athenian left the Port on Monday morning, while two more ships, Meratus Jayawijaya and MSC Malin are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo volume of 145,801tonnes, comprising 98,187 tonnes imports cargo and 47,614 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,866 Containers (2,131 TEUs Imports and 2,735 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 10 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 03 ships, Dalmacija, Umm Bab and Coral Gem & two more ships, MSC Sariska and Lana Carrying Palm oil, LNG, Coal and Containers are expected to take berths at LCT, PGPCL, PIBT and QICT on Monday, 04th April-2022.

