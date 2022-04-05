‘First Women National Savings Centre’ inaugurated in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The Director General National Savings, Hamid Raza Khalid inaugurated First ever Exclusive Women National Savings Centre in Abpara Islamabad. Addressing the ceremony the Director General appreciates the management, Lady Officers and staff of RDNS Islamabad on establishment of Women Branch.

The Director General said this is token of gratitude to women of Pakistan in general and women customers of National Savings in particular who make around 50% of National Saving’s clientele. This is indeed first step to achieve the objective of broad based Financial Inclusion.

The DG further aimed to open more such exclusive NSCs in other cities of country in near future. The women make more than half of country’s two hundred twenty million population however, their share in commercial banking accounts is less than 10 percent.

National Savings has always been a preferred institution for women where female clients are around 50% of total customers. The Director General also emphasized market appetite to introduce specialized National Savings Scheme for women in near future.

The ceremony was attended by Senior Management of CDNS, Lady Officers of National Savings and members of Civil Society.

