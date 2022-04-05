Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Monday (April 4, 2022).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.32729 0.32657 0.33171 0.05425
Libor 1 Month 0.43757 0.44514 0.46757 0.07263
Libor 3 Month 0.96200 0.98286 1.00600 0.11413
Libor 6 Month 1.48914 1.45114 1.49971 0.14663
Libor 1 Year 2.17157 2.08871 2.20300 0.21950
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
