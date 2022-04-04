ANL 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-7.68%)
ASC 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.59%)
ASL 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.86%)
AVN 88.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.28%)
BOP 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.71%)
CNERGY 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.77%)
FFL 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-5.03%)
FNEL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.98%)
GGGL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-6.92%)
GGL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-6.67%)
GTECH 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.51%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.91%)
KEL 3.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.95%)
KOSM 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-6.4%)
MLCF 33.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-6.44%)
PACE 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.76%)
PIBTL 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.94%)
PRL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-7.52%)
PTC 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.23%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.51%)
SNGP 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.69%)
TELE 13.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.88%)
TPL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-6.7%)
TPLP 19.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-7.4%)
TREET 32.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-6.07%)
TRG 75.41 Decreased By ▼ -3.49 (-4.42%)
UNITY 25.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-4.74%)
WAVES 13.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.86%)
WTL 1.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.78%)
YOUW 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.99%)
BR100 4,401 Decreased By -131.4 (-2.9%)
BR30 15,673 Decreased By -676.8 (-4.14%)
KSE100 44,063 Decreased By -997.7 (-2.21%)
KSE30 16,808 Decreased By -379.8 (-2.21%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,620
15424hr
Sindh
575,781
Punjab
505,148
Balochistan
35,476
Islamabad
135,093
KPK
219,131
Malaysia’s ringgit, stocks slip as investors eye oil release

Reuters 04 Apr, 2022

The Malaysian ringgit and stocks led losses among emerging Asian markets on Monday, despite a rise in oil prices as investors kept a watchful eye on the International Energy Agency’s (IEA) plan to follow the United States in releasing oil reserves.

The ringgit eased 0.2% and was on track for its worst session since March 22, while equities in Kuala Lumpur fell 0.3%.

Other regional currencies such as the South Korean won and the Thai baht also fell slightly. The Philippines peso, however, rose 0.2%.

The IEA agreed last week to release more oil, joining the largest-ever US oil reserves release, to counter supply constraints from the Russia-Ukraine war, while a truce in Yemen could further ease supply disruption.

“While the fall in crude oil prices has dragged the ringgit lower now, it is expected to further weaken against the dollar as we anticipate the US Federal Reserve to hike interest rates by 50 basis points in the next few policy meetings,” said Chang Wei Liang, macro strategist (FX and credit) at DBS Bank.

Markets expect the Fed to strike hawkish tones at public events this week as a jump in short-dated Treasury bond yields and further inversion of the yield curve raised risks of a possible recession.

Asia FX bears remain firm as risks from geopolitics, inflation persist

The yield on Indonesia’s 10-year bonds, among the highest in the region, was roughly unchanged at 6.745%, while yields on Singapore’s benchmark bonds rose to 2.370%.

Singapore’s central bank is likely to tighten policy at its review this month, the third time in a row, as inflationary pressures intensify due to global supply-side disruptions and an easing of the city-state’s border controls.

Other regional central banks in the Philippines, Thailand and Indonesia had all left interest rates unchanged last month.

Most equities in the region were mixed as investors placed cautious bets on the probability of more sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

Ukrainian authorities accused Russian forces of war crimes near Kyiv, inviting more scrutiny and possible sanctions from the West against Russia over its invasion, which it calls a “special operation”.

Stocks in the Philippines were down 0.2%, though Thailand’s SETI index and South Korean shares edged higher.

Markets in China and Taiwan were closed for a holiday.

Highlights

** Malaysian ringgit leads losses among Asian FX

** IOI Corp, Public Bank and Top Glove Corp top losers on Malaysia index, down between 1.7% and 1.1%

** South Korea benchmark bond yield at 8-yr high

