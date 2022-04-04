ANL 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.8%)
ASC 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.69%)
ASL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.57%)
AVN 89.49 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.41%)
BOP 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.71%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.83%)
FFL 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.8%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.41%)
GGGL 12.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.77%)
GGL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-4.93%)
GTECH 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.7%)
HUMNL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
KEL 3.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.63%)
KOSM 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-5.17%)
MLCF 34.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.38%)
PACE 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.18%)
PIBTL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.61%)
PRL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.14%)
PTC 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.84%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
SNGP 30.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.19%)
TELE 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.95%)
TPL 10.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.2%)
TPLP 19.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.33%)
TREET 32.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-4.63%)
TRG 76.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.66 (-3.37%)
UNITY 25.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-3.23%)
WAVES 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.72%)
WTL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-5.2%)
YOUW 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.19%)
BR100 4,447 Decreased By -85.5 (-1.89%)
BR30 15,883 Decreased By -467.1 (-2.86%)
KSE100 44,364 Decreased By -696.9 (-1.55%)
KSE30 16,941 Decreased By -247.1 (-1.44%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,620
15424hr
Sindh
575,781
Punjab
505,148
Balochistan
35,476
Islamabad
135,093
KPK
219,131
Indian shares rise 1% as HDFC twins surge on merger plans

Reuters 04 Apr, 2022

BENGALURU: Indian shares surged 1% on Monday, with private lender HDFC Bank and mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corp leading gains after the companies decided to merge their operations.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 1.1% at 17,864, as of 0348 GMT, and the S&P BSE Sensex rose 1.1% to 59,917.24.

Shares of HDFC Ltd and HDFC Bank were up 7% and 6.4%, respectively, after the companies decided to merge.

Indian shares close at two-month highs on financials, power firms

The Nifty bank index rose 2.3%, while the finance index gained 3.1%.

