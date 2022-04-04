ANL 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.8%)
ASC 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.69%)
ASL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.57%)
AVN 89.49 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.41%)
BOP 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.71%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.83%)
FFL 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.8%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.41%)
GGGL 12.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.77%)
GGL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-4.93%)
GTECH 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.7%)
HUMNL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
KEL 3.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.63%)
KOSM 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-5.17%)
MLCF 34.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.38%)
PACE 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.18%)
PIBTL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.61%)
PRL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.14%)
PTC 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.84%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
SNGP 30.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.19%)
TELE 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.95%)
TPL 10.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.2%)
TPLP 19.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.33%)
TREET 32.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-4.63%)
TRG 76.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.66 (-3.37%)
UNITY 25.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-3.23%)
WAVES 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.72%)
WTL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-5.2%)
YOUW 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.19%)
BR100 4,447 Decreased By -85.5 (-1.89%)
BR30 15,883 Decreased By -467.1 (-2.86%)
KSE100 44,364 Decreased By -696.9 (-1.55%)
KSE30 16,941 Decreased By -247.1 (-1.44%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,620
15424hr
Sindh
575,781
Punjab
505,148
Balochistan
35,476
Islamabad
135,093
KPK
219,131
Brecorder Logo
Apr 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

United ‘not favourites’ for top four spot, says Rangnick

Reuters 04 Apr, 2022

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick said they are “not favourites” to finish in the Premier League’s top four after slipping to seventh with a 1-1 draw against Leicester City.

The Old Trafford club are three points outside the top four with eight games left.

“It doesn’t help at all to look at the table every weekend and speculate and anticipate what might happen, how many points might we need,” Rangnick told reporters.

“Right now we are not the favourites, for sure, for number four. “I’m not a fortune teller, so I don’t know where Manchester United will be next season.

Man Utd to play Palace in Melbourne as Premier League resumes tours

For us, it’s my job, our job … to finish the season on the highest and best possible note.“ United play at Everton on Saturday and Rangnick said getting the three points was their only focus. “The season is not over.

We still have another eight games to play and I think then it’s time to draw the right conclusions and take the right decisions for next season,“ he added.

“Right now, it’s about how can we possibly get three points against Everton.

Manchester United

Comments

1000 characters

United ‘not favourites’ for top four spot, says Rangnick

Cabinet Div de-notifies Imran as PM

Ex-governor Sarwar assails his sacking ‘late at night’

President dissolves NA on PM’s advice

Army not involved in politics: ISPR

Opposition jolted by deputy speaker’s ruling

Export-oriented sector: MoF for linking subsidies to higher growth

Kremlin warns West: rouble-for-gas scheme is the ‘prototype’

Public order must be maintained: SC

Omar Sarfraz Cheema takes oath as Punjab Governor

Ukraine accuses Russia of civilian ‘massacre’; Russia denies this

Read more stories