ANL 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-7.68%)
ASC 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-5.31%)
ASL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.43%)
AVN 86.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.43%)
BOP 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1%)
CNERGY 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.77%)
FFL 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.68%)
FNEL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.7%)
GGGL 12.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-7.38%)
GGL 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-6.78%)
GTECH 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.39%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.35%)
KEL 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.56%)
KOSM 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.42%)
MLCF 33.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-5.23%)
PACE 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-6.07%)
PIBTL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.58%)
PRL 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-8.05%)
PTC 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.54%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
SNGP 30.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.07%)
TELE 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.89%)
TPL 10.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-6.43%)
TPLP 19.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-7.4%)
TREET 31.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-6.3%)
TRG 75.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-4.18%)
UNITY 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-6.39%)
WAVES 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.59%)
WTL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-5.2%)
YOUW 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-5.31%)
BR100 4,394 Decreased By -138.1 (-3.05%)
BR30 15,660 Decreased By -689.4 (-4.22%)
KSE100 43,902 Decreased By -1158.6 (-2.57%)
KSE30 16,737 Decreased By -451.5 (-2.63%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,620
15424hr
Sindh
575,781
Punjab
505,148
Balochistan
35,476
Islamabad
135,093
KPK
219,131
Brecorder Logo
Apr 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil rises above $105 as supply concerns persist

Reuters Updated 04 Apr, 2022

LONDON: Oil rose above $105 a barrel on Monday as concern about tight supply arising from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the lack of an Iranian nuclear deal persisted despite countries releasing oil from strategic reserves.

The invasion of Ukraine in February sharply ramped up supply worries that were already underpinning oil prices. Sanctions imposed on Russia and buyers’ avoidance of Russian oil have raised fears of larger supply losses from this month. Brent crude was up 63 cents, or 0.6%, to $105.02 a barrel by 0805 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate crude gained $1.08, or 1.1%, to $100.35.

Both contracts slipped $1 when markets opened on Monday.

“Will the release of barrels from strategic reserves fill a shortfall caused by sanctions and buyer aversion to Russian oil? In a word, no,” said Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM.

Brent dropped by about 13% last week after US President Joe Biden announced a record US oil reserves release and International Energy Agency members committed to further tapping reserves. Crude had hit $139 last month, its highest since 2008.

“This short-term measure to target lower oil prices … doesn’t resolve the long-term problem,” said Naeem Aslam of Avatrade.

Oil also gained support from a pause in talks to revive the Iranian nuclear deal, which would allow a lifting of sanctions on Iranian oil.

Oil prices headed for weekly loss, but stay well above $100/bbl

Iran on Monday blamed the United States for the halt. Some downward pressure on prices came from a truce in Yemen, which could ease threats to supply in the Middle East.

The United Nations has brokered a two-month truce between a Saudi-led coalition and the Houthi group aligned with Iran for the first time in the seven-year conflict.

Saudi oil facilities have come under attack by the Houthis during the conflict, adding to supply disruption from Russia.

Crude Oil Brent crude US West Texas Intermediate crude US Energy Department

Comments

1000 characters

Oil rises above $105 as supply concerns persist

Dismissal of no-confidence motion: CJP says ‘reasonable order’ to be issued today

President seeks name of caretaker PM from Imran, Shehbaz

Imran Khan to remain in office till caretaker’s appointment

Cabinet Div de-notifies Imran as PM

Russia maintains gas deliveries as Europe moots fresh sanctions

Export-oriented sector: MoF for linking subsidies to higher growth

Sri Lanka's president seeks unity government to solve economic crisis

Army not involved in politics: ISPR

Opposition jolted by deputy speaker’s ruling

SC, suo motu, decides to hear matter today

Read more stories