Futures spread up 29bps

KARACHI: The futures spread increased by 29bps to 5.16 percent on the last day of the outgoing week.

Trading activities on the futures counter remained thin as average daily volumes declined by 54.8 percent on week-on-week basis to 87.09 million shares as compared to previous week’s average of 192.65 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter declined by 51.3 percent during this week and stood at Rs 2.64 billion against previous week’s average of Rs 5.42 billion.

