ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.08%)
ASC 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
ASL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.78%)
AVN 88.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
BOP 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.86%)
CNERGY 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.12%)
FFL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
FNEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
GGGL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.52%)
GGL 17.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.04%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.54%)
KOSM 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
MLCF 35.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.89%)
PACE 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
PIBTL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
PRL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.14%)
PTC 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.42%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.76%)
TELE 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
TPL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.23%)
TPLP 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.91%)
TREET 34.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
TRG 78.90 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.3%)
UNITY 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.72%)
WAVES 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.53%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.35%)
YOUW 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.19%)
BR100 4,532 Increased By 18.3 (0.41%)
BR30 16,350 Increased By 45.8 (0.28%)
KSE100 45,061 Increased By 131.8 (0.29%)
KSE30 17,188 Increased By 70.8 (0.41%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,466
28524hr
Sindh
575,683
Punjab
505,127
Balochistan
35,476
Islamabad
135,088
KPK
219,106
ANF recovers over 255kg of narcotics

APP 04 Apr, 2022

RAWALPINDI: Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan while conducting raids in different areas of the country managed to recover over 255 kg of narcotics during last week.

According to ANF headquarters spokesman, the ANF foiled a bid to smuggle 40 kg heroin from Karachi to the United Kingdom (UK). ANF Karachi and ANF Intelligence conducted a raid and managed to recover 40 kg heroin from a parcel containing packets of black pepper powder booked for UK.

ANF Lahore and ANF Intelligence foiled a bid to smuggle 3600 grams Ice from Lahore to New Zealand.

ANF Lahore and ANF Intelligence conducted a raid at a courier company and managed to recover 3600 grams Ice from a parcel booked for New Zealand. The parcel was booked by a female namely Najma Arshad resident of Lahore.

ANF in its operation conducted at Islamabad International Airport recovered 86 capsules containing 70 grams Ice and 470 grams heroin from a passenger namely Anwar Khan.

ANF Quetta in its operation recovered 2.1 kg of opium from a parcel at ‘Haruri’ chowk bus stand.

In another operation, ANF Peshawar at Bacha Khan International Airport arrested an accused namely Muhammad Imran, resident of Faisalabad and recovered 10.500 kgs hashish. The narcotics were tactfully concealed in his trolly-bag.

The accused was going to Doha from Peshawar through Qatar Airlines flight no. QR-601.

ANF Rawalpindi recovered 690 grams horein filled capsules and arrested a passenger Rasool Muhammad resident of Karam Agency going to Bahrain from Islamabad through flight no EK-615.

