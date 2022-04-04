ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.08%)
ASC 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
ASL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.78%)
AVN 88.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
BOP 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.86%)
CNERGY 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.12%)
FFL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
FNEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
GGGL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.52%)
GGL 17.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.04%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.54%)
KOSM 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
MLCF 35.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.89%)
PACE 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
PIBTL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
PRL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.14%)
PTC 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.42%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.76%)
TELE 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
TPL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.23%)
TPLP 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.91%)
TREET 34.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
TRG 78.90 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.3%)
UNITY 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.72%)
WAVES 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.53%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.35%)
YOUW 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.19%)
BR100 4,532 Increased By 18.3 (0.41%)
BR30 16,350 Increased By 45.8 (0.28%)
KSE100 45,061 Increased By 131.8 (0.29%)
KSE30 17,188 Increased By 70.8 (0.41%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,466
28524hr
Sindh
575,683
Punjab
505,127
Balochistan
35,476
Islamabad
135,088
KPK
219,106
Brecorder Logo
Apr 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PTI workers celebrate Suri’s ruling

Recorder Report 04 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers on Sunday celebrated National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri’s ruling in which he dismissed the no-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Workers of the PTI gathered at D-Chowk despite barricades and containers placed by the police to avert entry of people towards Red Zone after Deputy Speaker National Assembly dismissed the opposition’s no-confidence motion.

The PTI workers were holding party flags, placards and banners inscribed with slogans in favour of Imran Khan and against the opposition. They chanted slogans “Whoever is a friend of America, is a traitor (America ka jo yar, gaddar hai)”, “Independent foreign policy and autonomous Pakistan”, and slogans against party’s dissident legislators.

The workers who reached the capital from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and twin cities said that they came to celebrate the dismissal of no-trust move and express solidarity with Imran Khan. Protesters said that they are standing firm with Imran Khan and will continue their support, as well as, fight for him. They hoped that the PTI will win the next election and make government to take action against ‘corruption elements’.

They said that the opposition parties had become part of a conspiracy against the homeland. The participation of people in PTI March 27 rally proved that the PTI would clean sweep the next elections, they said.

However, the police took into custody around three female PTI workers who were staging protest in Red Zone before the start of the National Assembly proceedings in the no-trust move tabled against the prime minister.

Meanwhile, strict security arrangements were placed, especially in the Red Zone, in the federal capital, as well as, Section 144 was imposed in the city on Sunday to avoid law and order situation on the occasion of no-confidence motion. Metro bus service also remained suspended.

A heavy contingent of Rangers, Frontier Constabulary (FC), Punjab and Islamabad police were deployed in the city. To avoid any untoward incident during the no-confidence voting the district administration had completely sealed the ‘Red Zone’ area with big containers and barbed wires and tightened security in the federal capital.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PTI PTI workers Suri’s ruling PTI celebrate

Comments

1000 characters

PTI workers celebrate Suri’s ruling

Cabinet Div de-notifies Imran as PM

Ex-governor Sarwar assails his sacking ‘late at night’

President dissolves NA on PM’s advice

Army not involved in politics: ISPR

Opposition jolted by deputy speaker’s ruling

Export-oriented sector: MoF for linking subsidies to higher growth

Kremlin warns West: rouble-for-gas scheme is the ‘prototype’

Public order must be maintained: SC

Omar Sarfraz Cheema takes oath as Punjab Governor

Ukraine accuses Russia of civilian ‘massacre’; Russia denies this

Read more stories