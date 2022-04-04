Rejection of no-confidence motion: PTI leader congratulates people

HYDERABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hyderabad President Imran Qureshi has congratulated the people of Pakistan on rejection of the no confidence motion in the National Assembly and dissolution of the NA to pave way for the snap polls.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan has knocked out the opposition’s movement which was kicked off on directions of the foreign masters,” he alleged while talking to the media here on Sunday. Qureshi blamed the opposition for conspiring against an elected government to pander to the wishes of a foreign power.

He further blamed the opposition leaders for bribing with billions of rupees the MNA of PTI who defected with the PM.