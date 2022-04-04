ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.08%)
ASC 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
ASL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.78%)
AVN 88.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
BOP 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.86%)
CNERGY 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.12%)
FFL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
FNEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
GGGL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.52%)
GGL 17.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.04%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.54%)
KOSM 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
MLCF 35.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.89%)
PACE 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
PIBTL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
PRL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.14%)
PTC 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.42%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.76%)
TELE 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
TPL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.23%)
TPLP 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.91%)
TREET 34.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
TRG 78.90 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.3%)
UNITY 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.72%)
WAVES 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.53%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.35%)
YOUW 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.19%)
BR100 4,532 Increased By 18.3 (0.41%)
BR30 16,350 Increased By 45.8 (0.28%)
KSE100 45,061 Increased By 131.8 (0.29%)
KSE30 17,188 Increased By 70.8 (0.41%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,466
28524hr
Sindh
575,683
Punjab
505,127
Balochistan
35,476
Islamabad
135,088
KPK
219,106
Australia sees global uncertainty driving resource export earnings to record

Reuters 04 Apr, 2022

CANBERRA: Australia’s mining and energy export earnings are forecast to reach a record A$425 billion ($318 billion) in 2021-22, although prices of its key iron ore shipments are expected to ease, the government said on Monday. Resource export earnings are forecast to climb 33% in the 2021–22 financial year ending in June from a record A$320 billion the previous year driven by an unprecedented surge in coal and LNG prices, the Department of Industry said in its quarterly resources and energy outlook. These earnings are seen falling to A$370 billion in 2022–23, it said.

Global energy and commodity prices have surged this year on the prospect that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will intensify shortages.

“Coal becomes only the second Australian commodity after iron ore to break through the $100 billion annual export mark,” said Australia’s Minister for Resources and Water Keith Pitt. “The combined export earnings for lithium, nickel and copper will likely exceed $23 billion in 2021-22, which would be an increase of 38 percent on the 2020-21 earnings,” he added.

Australian metallurgical and thermal coal prices hit record highs in January 2022, as bad weather affected production and transportation. New records were then set in the wake of the Ukraine war, the report noted. The combined coal export earnings are forecast to rise to about A$110 billion in 2021–22. Prices for iron ore, Australia’s top commodity export, remain well below their mid-2021 peak and are expected to ease as Brazilian supply recovers further and growth in global demand moderates.

