ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.08%)
ASC 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
ASL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.78%)
AVN 88.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
BOP 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.86%)
CNERGY 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.12%)
FFL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
FNEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
GGGL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.52%)
GGL 17.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.04%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.54%)
KOSM 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
MLCF 35.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.89%)
PACE 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
PIBTL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
PRL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.14%)
PTC 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.42%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.76%)
TELE 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
TPL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.23%)
TPLP 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.91%)
TREET 34.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
TRG 78.90 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.3%)
UNITY 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.72%)
WAVES 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.53%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.35%)
YOUW 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.19%)
BR100 4,532 Increased By 18.3 (0.41%)
BR30 16,350 Increased By 45.8 (0.28%)
KSE100 45,061 Increased By 131.8 (0.29%)
KSE30 17,188 Increased By 70.8 (0.41%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,466
28524hr
Sindh
575,683
Punjab
505,127
Balochistan
35,476
Islamabad
135,088
KPK
219,106
Most Gulf bourses in red; Egypt outperforms

Reuters 03 Apr, 2022

Saudi Arabia’s stock market fell on Sunday, in response to Friday’s fall in oil prices, while Egypt snapped two sessions of losses.

Crude prices settled lower on Friday as members of the International Energy Agency (IEA) agreed to join in the largest-ever release of US oil reserves.

Biden announced a release of 1 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil for six months from May, which at 180 million barrels is the largest release ever from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR).

In Saudi Arabia, the benchmark index eased 0.1%, hit by a 1.1% fall in the kingdom’s largest lender Saudi National Bank and a 1.5% decrease in Riyad Bank.

Meanwhile, the Saudi-led coalition, which intervened in March 2015 against the Houthi movement that had taken control of much of Yemen, on Friday welcomed a UN-brokered truce in Yemen, saying it would support arrangements to keep the truce, Saudi state TV reported.

The Qatari index fell 0.1%, with petrochemical maker Industries Qatar losing 0.6%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index advanced 2.9%, ending two sessions of losses, buoyed by a 4.1% jump in top lender Commercial International Bank.

Egypt’s M2 money supply was up by 18.41% year-on-year in February, data from the central bank showed on Thursday.

SAUDI ARABIA fell 0.1% to 13,083

QATAR lost 0.1% to 13,514

EGYPT rose 2.9% to 11,562

BAHRAIN added 0.5% to 2,084

OMAN fell 1.9% to 4,125

KUWAIT down 0.5% to 9,019

