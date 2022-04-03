ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.08%)
Sports

Bangladesh set to make 274 to beat South Africa

AFP 03 Apr, 2022

DURBAN: Bangladesh bowled out South Africa for 204 in their second innings on the fourth day of the first Test at Kingsmead on Sunday.

It left the tourists needing 274 to win a Test against South Africa for the first time.

South Africa collapsed from 105 for one at lunch against disciplined bowling and good fielding.

Fast bowler Ebadot Hossain took three for 40, while off-spinner Mehidy Hasan took three for 85 in 35 overs.

Dean Elgar made 64, his second half-century of the match, and newcomer Ryan Rickelton was stranded on 39 not out when the last three wickets fell for two runs in seven balls.

