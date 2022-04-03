ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.08%)
ASC 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
ASL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.78%)
AVN 88.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
BOP 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.86%)
CNERGY 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.12%)
FFL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
FNEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
GGGL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.52%)
GGL 17.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.04%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.54%)
KOSM 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
MLCF 35.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.89%)
PACE 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
PIBTL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
PRL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.14%)
PTC 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.42%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.76%)
TELE 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
TPL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.23%)
TPLP 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.91%)
TREET 34.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
TRG 78.90 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.3%)
UNITY 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.72%)
WAVES 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.53%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.35%)
YOUW 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.19%)
BR100 4,532 Increased By 18.3 (0.41%)
BR30 16,350 Increased By 45.8 (0.28%)
KSE100 45,061 Increased By 131.8 (0.29%)
KSE30 17,188 Increased By 70.8 (0.41%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,466
28524hr
Sindh
575,683
Punjab
505,127
Balochistan
35,476
Islamabad
135,088
KPK
219,106
Bangladesh 11-3 in pursuit of 274 target against South Africa

AFP Updated 03 Apr, 2022

DURBAN: Bangladesh lost three wickets in quick succession as they set out in search of their first Test win against South Africa on the fourth day of the first Test at Kingsmead on Sunday.

Bangladesh, set to make 274 to win, were teetering at 11 for three at the close, with South African spinners Simon Harmer and Keshav Maharaj taking all three wickets inside five overs with the new ball.

Off-spinner Harmer had Shadman Islam caught at slip for nought in the second over before left-armer Keshav Maharaj took two wickets in his third over.

Maharaj bowled first innings century-maker Mahmudul Hasan Jay for four with a ball which drifted in and found a gap between bat and pad.

Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque edged two runs before he went back on his stumps and was trapped leg before wicket.

The late afternoon collapse undid much of the good work Bangladesh had done with a superb bowling and fielding performance earlier in the day.

South Africa appeared to be in control of the match when they reached 105 for one at lunch in their second innings.

But Bangladesh came back strongly to bowl out the home side for 204.

Fast bowler Ebadot Hossain took three for 40, while off-spinner Mehidy Hasan took three for 85 in 35 overs.

Dean Elgar made 64, his second half-century of the match, and newcomer Ryan Rickelton was stranded on 39 not when the last three wickets fell for two runs in seven balls.

Mehidy bowled with excellent control, as he had in the first innings, which enabled Mominul to use his fast bowlers in short spells.

Bangladesh took four wickets and conceded only 52 runs in 28 overs between lunch and tea.

South African captain Elgar, who made 67 in the first innings, was dropped in the slips twice, on 34 off Mehidy Hasan and on 43 off Ebadot.

But Bangladesh made up for the errors with outstanding catches by Yasir Ali at slip and Shadman at silly mid-off, while substitute Nurul Hasan pulled off a direct hit run-out of Harmer with a throw from the cover boundary.

