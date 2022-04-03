ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.08%)
ASC 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
ASL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.78%)
AVN 88.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
BOP 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.86%)
CNERGY 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.12%)
FFL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
FNEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
GGGL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.52%)
GGL 17.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.04%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.54%)
KOSM 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
MLCF 35.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.89%)
PACE 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
PIBTL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
PRL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.14%)
PTC 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.42%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.76%)
TELE 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
TPL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.23%)
TPLP 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.91%)
TREET 34.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
TRG 78.90 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.3%)
UNITY 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.72%)
WAVES 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.53%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.35%)
YOUW 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.19%)
BR100 4,532 Increased By 18.3 (0.41%)
BR30 16,350 Increased By 45.8 (0.28%)
KSE100 45,061 Increased By 131.8 (0.29%)
KSE30 17,188 Increased By 70.8 (0.41%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,466
28524hr
Sindh
575,683
Punjab
505,127
Balochistan
35,476
Islamabad
135,088
KPK
219,106
Deputy Attorney General resigns following NA Deputy Speaker's controversial ruling

  • Raja Khalid says the decision is unlawful, cannot be defended
BR Web Desk 03 Apr, 2022

Deputy Attorney General of Pakistan Raja Khalid has resigned in protest of the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Qasim Suri's controversial ruling, which disallowed the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, Aaj News reported on Sunday.

In a brief statement, Raja Khalid said that Deputy Speaker NA deviated from the constitutional provisions to disallow the motion.

Earlier, while chairing a crucial session of the National Assembly to vote on the no-confidence motion, Deputy Speaker NA Qasim Suri dismissed the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, declaring it "unconstitutional" and in contradiction of Article 5 (A) of the Constitution. The session lasted barely a few minutes.

All in a day: No-confidence motion dismissed, President Alvi dissolves National Assembly on PM Imran's advice

Soon after the NA session, Raja Khalid announced that he will no longer defend the government.

“It has become difficult for me to defend the government’s 'unconstitutional measures' anymore, therefore, I tender my resignation as Deputy Attorney General of Pakistan,” Raja Khalid said.

