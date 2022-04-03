ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.08%)
ASC 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
ASL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.78%)
AVN 88.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
BOP 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.86%)
CNERGY 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.12%)
FFL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
FNEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
GGGL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.52%)
GGL 17.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.04%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.54%)
KOSM 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
MLCF 35.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.89%)
PACE 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
PIBTL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
PRL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.14%)
PTC 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.42%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.76%)
TELE 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
TPL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.23%)
TPLP 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.91%)
TREET 34.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
TRG 78.90 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.3%)
UNITY 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.72%)
WAVES 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.53%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.35%)
YOUW 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.19%)
BR100 4,532 Increased By 18.3 (0.41%)
BR30 16,350 Increased By 45.8 (0.28%)
KSE100 45,061 Increased By 131.8 (0.29%)
KSE30 17,188 Increased By 70.8 (0.41%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,466
28524hr
Sindh
575,683
Punjab
505,127
Balochistan
35,476
Islamabad
135,088
KPK
219,106
Brecorder Logo
Apr 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Tesla plans to resume production at its Shanghai plant from April 4

Reuters 03 Apr, 2022

SHANGHAI: Tesla is aiming to resume production at its Shanghai factory from Monday, two sources familiar with the matter said, as it expects to see its first batch of workers released from a lockdown the city imposed to combat a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Production at the US automaker’s Shanghai factory, which produces cars for the China market and is also a crucial export hub, has been halted since March 28 as the government launched a two-stage lockdown that started in areas east of the city’s Huangpu River where Tesla’s plant is located.

Still, Tesla’s resumption plans could change due to Shanghai’s evolving COVID-19 policies, one of the sources told Reuters.

Tesla had originally hoped to only halt operations for four days, but cancelled production plans for Friday and Saturday after the authorities extended tight movement restrictions in the eastern half of the city. Virtually all of the Shanghai is currently under lockdown.

The seven-day stoppage marks one of the longest suspensions since the factory started production in late 2019.

Tesla says it is trying to keep production going at Shanghai factory

Tesla manufactures 6,000 Model 3 and 10,000 Model Y cars per week at its Shanghai factory, one of the people said. Tesla did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

“This was an exceptionally difficult quarter due to supply chain interruptions & China zero Covid policy,” its chief executive officer Elon Musk said in a tweet on Saturday.

China Tesla US automaker's Shanghai factory COVID-19 cases

Comments

1000 characters

Tesla plans to resume production at its Shanghai plant from April 4

Punjab Assembly session to elect new chief minister adjourned till April 6

All in a day: No-confidence motion dismissed, President Alvi approves dissolution of assembly on PM Imran's advice

Shehbaz left fuming, Bilawal contemplates legal battle

Russia says peace talks not ready for leaders' meeting

WTO’s TPR asks country to further diversify export base

KE asks govt to release Rs3.4bn under PM’s relief package

Erstwhile Pata/Fata units: No tax relief beyond determined quota after 15th

Audit, return filing by businesspeople: FBR to give relaxation on integration with new systems

Pakistan wants to resolve regional issues through partnerships: COAS

‘Confrontation with Constitution’: Shehbaz warns PM of consequences

Read more stories