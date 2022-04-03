Uncertainty and fear grip Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: All eyes are on National Assembly that is going to vote on no-confidence motion Sunday to decide the fate of Prime Minister Imran Khan— with both sides — treasury and opposition — engaged in intense planning and lobbying to foil the plans against each other.

This coincides with election of leader of the house/chief minister by Punjab Assembly today.

Being presided over by Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, the lower house of Parliament’s session is scheduled at 11: 30 am.

Reports from the ruling camp suggest that the PM, in his capacity as Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), held a detailed meeting with his close aides on Saturday, and decided that PTI lawmakers would participate in the no-confidence motion— to vote against this motion, in favour of the PM.

Crucial NA session adjourned till April 3

Previously, the treasury had decided that its members would be absent on the voting day, leaving it on the opposition to attain the required strength of 172 members in the 342-seat NA to vote out the PM.

It is learnt that PT leadership is considering different options to survive the no-confidence motion including declaring the votes of dissident PTI lawmakers, who would vote against the PM, as invalid or challenged votes and not counting them, wooing the support of the dissident lawmakers and some lawmakers from Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) as well as others.

In a related development, the PM assigned Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry the additional charge of Law Ministry. The minister, immediately after assuming charge of the Law Ministry, issued directives Saturday for setting up a commission on probing “foreign conspiracy” against the PTI government in a bid to take to task the elements behind this move.

In the pre-dawn hours of Saturday, the parliamentary parties of PTI and its key ally Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) held a detailed meeting in Lahore in which senior leaders from both the sides participated, Business Recorder has learnt.

The government’s candidate for CM Punjab and PML-Q bigwig Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi is said to have assured PTI leaders in the meeting that he would manage to not only outrival the PML-N and PPP in CM Punjab election but also render the no-confidence motion against the PM unsuccessful.

Sources said that Elahi is in contact with several dissident PTI legislators as well as some leaders of BAP and these contacts are being facilitated with the direct involvement of Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani and Senator Manzoor Kakar, BAP Secretary General.

No-confidence motion: Crucial NA session adjourned again

The PM, it is also learnt, is of the view that he should survive the no-confidence motion “at every cost” in order to defeat the joint opposition but he does not plan to continue running the government. “The PM would survive this no-confidence move. Thereafter, he would have the National Assembly dissolved to pay way for general elections—that’s the plan,” a key member of PM Khan’s federal cabinet told Business Recorder, requesting anonymity. The source said that the results of local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where the PTI secured a sweeping victory affirmed that public support is with Imran Khan and the party leadership believes PTI would secure an overwhelming majority if general elections are held in the near future.

