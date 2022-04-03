Law and order situation worsens in Naudero

NAUNDERO: A cook who was deprived of 1.2 million worth goods five days ago by unknown armed thieves held a large protest demonstration on a road leading to Bhutto House here on Saturday along with his relatives and children demanding recovery of the stolen material.

Irfan Mangi said that Naudero police have failed to recover the stolen material from his house despite the passage of five days. He said the goods include golden ornaments, cash and other material. He said I am a neighbour of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his staunch supporter and voter as well but cops have done nothing as yet to identify the accused. He demanded immediate recovery of the looted goods.

It must be mentioned here that almost every night one theft is taking place in the hometown of Bhutto leaders and lawlessness has become the order of the day but police seem to be in deep sleep.

They decided to meet the relevant authorities at the very outset and then chalk out further lines of action which include massive protests and shutter down in the town.