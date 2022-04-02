Mahmudul reaches century milestone for Bangladesh

DURBAN: Mahmudul Hasan Joy became the first Bangladesh batsman to make a Test century against South Africa, reaching the milestone on the third day of the first Test at Kingsmead on Saturday.

Opening batsman Mahmudul batted patiently to score 106 not out as Bangladesh reached 257 for seven at tea in reply to South Africa’s first innings total of 367.

Playing in his third Test, Mahmudul, 21, took just over six hours to reach his hundred off 269 balls, hitting ten fours and a six. He continued to play each ball on its merits, adding only six more runs off 26 deliveries before the interval.

The previous highest Test score for Bangladesh against South Africa was 77 by current captain Mominul Haque in Potchefstroom in 2017/18.

Bangladesh started the day on 98 for four and added only three runs before nightwatchman Taskin Ahmed was caught at gully off Test debutant Lizaad Williams.

But Mahmudul shared partnerships of 82 with Liton Das (41), 33 with Yasir Ali (22) and an unbeaten 41 with Mehidy Hasan (24 not out) to frustrate the South African bowlers.