Pakistan

PM Imran answers citizens' questions on telephone

  • Development comes as PM Imran faces a no-confidence vote in parliament
BR Web Desk 02 Apr, 2022

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday is currently engaging with the public via telephone, and answering different questions.

The question and answer session, which began a little before 5:30 pm, is being broadcast live on television, radio, and digital media.

Prime Minister Imran regularly speaks at public gatherings and takes one-on-one calls from the people.

Today's Q&A session comes as PM Imran faces a no-confidence vote in parliament on Sunday.

"Before taking your telephone calls, I want to talk to the people of my country for five minutes because right now Pakistan is standing on a decisive point," the prime minister said in his opening comments. "This is a war for the future of the country."

More to follow

Pakistan Islamabad Imran Khan no confidence move

