Crucial Punjab Assembly session scheduled for today

A crucial session of the Punjab Assembly is set to be held on Saturday to elect the new provincial chief. However, reports indicate voting is unlikely to take place in today's session.

On Friday, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar had accepted Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar’s resignation. He had also summoned the Provincial Assembly session on Saturday (today).

Sardar Usman Buzdar called on Sarwar and the latter invited the former to complete the legal procedure of confirmation of the resignation tendered by him.

Punjab governor accepts Usman Buzdar’s resignation

After the confirmation of resignation by Buzdar, the legal process was completed and the governor put his signature on his resignation. After acceptance of Buzdar’s resignation, the provincial cabinet also stands dissolved along with advisors and special assistants.

It may be noted that Buzdar tendered his resignation on March 28 to Prime Minister Imran Khan when the latter nominated PML-Q leader and Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi for the slot of Punjab CM.

The governor received Buzdar’s resignation two days ago while the joint opposition also submitted a no-trust motion against Sardar Buzdar with signatures of 127 MPAs.

In 2018, Buzdar had become the Punjab Chief Minister after 186 MPAs voted in his favour.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz said on Friday to have a majority in the provincial assembly of Punjab and said the next chief minister will be from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

‘Independent’ MPA Jugnu joins PML-N: Hamza says next Punjab CM will be from his party

Talking to media at the formal of joining of Jugnu Mohsin, an independent MPA in the Punjab Assembly, into PML-N fold, Hamza criticized Sardar Usman Buzdar over governance in the province. “We would not take revenge but those who ruthlessly misused national resources would be held accountable of their misdeeds,” he said.

Answering a question, he said the PML-N had completed consultation for a new setup in Punjab but final decision would be taken by PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.