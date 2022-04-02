ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.08%)
ASC 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
ASL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.78%)
AVN 88.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
BOP 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.86%)
CNERGY 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.12%)
FFL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
FNEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
GGGL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.52%)
GGL 17.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.04%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.54%)
KOSM 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
MLCF 35.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.89%)
PACE 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
PIBTL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
PRL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.14%)
PTC 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.42%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.76%)
TELE 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
TPL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.23%)
TPLP 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.91%)
TREET 34.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
TRG 78.90 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.3%)
UNITY 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.72%)
WAVES 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.53%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.35%)
YOUW 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.19%)
BR100 4,532 Increased By 18.3 (0.41%)
BR30 16,350 Increased By 45.8 (0.28%)
KSE100 45,061 Increased By 131.8 (0.29%)
KSE30 17,188 Increased By 70.8 (0.41%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,359
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,973
18024hr
Sindh
575,331
Punjab
505,054
Balochistan
35,474
Islamabad
135,075
KPK
219,062
Brecorder Logo
Apr 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

SPI slightly up WoW

Tahir Amin 02 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week ended March 31, 2022 recorded an increase of 0.53 percent mainly due to increase in the prices of food items including tomatoes (41.01 percent), onions (22.74 percent), bananas (4.75 percent), cooking oil 5 litre (2.07 percent), rice irri-6/9 (1.72 percent), and masoor (1.11 percent), says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 16.79 percent mainly due to increase in prices of tomatoes (127.45 percent), LPG (71.45 percent), garlic (67.75percent),mustard oil (58.39percent), vegetable ghee 2.5kg (56.47 percent), vegetable ghee 1kg (55.28 percent), cooking oil 5 litre (54.81 percent), onions (42.84 percent), washing soap (39.10 percent), masoor (37.84 percent), petrol (35.25 percent), and diesel(27.00 percent), while major decrease observed in the prices of moong (28.24 percent), eggs (23.79 percent), sugar (14.09 percent), potatoes (3.86 percent), and electricity charges for Q1 (0.16percent).

According to the latest data, the SPI went up from 170.92 percent during the week ended March 24, 2022 to 171.82 percent during the week under review.

The SPI for the consumption groups up to Rs 17,732 and Rs 17,733 to Rs 22,888, Rs 22,889 to Rs 29,517 and Rs 29,518 to Rs 44,175 and for above Rs 44,175 increased by 0.91 percent, 0.83 percent, 0.69 percent, 0.59 percent, and 0.38 percent respectively.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 24 (47.06percent) items increased, seven (13.73 percent) items decreased and 20 (39.21 percent) items remained stable, said the PBS in weekly SPI data.

The commodities, which recorded increase in their average prices included tomatoes (41.01 percent), onions (22.74 percent), bananas (4.75 percent), cooking oil Daldaor other similar brand (sn), 5 litre tin each (2.07 percent), rice irri-6/9 (1.72 percent), masoor (1.11 percent), potatoes (0.95 percent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib 2.5kg tin each (0.89 percent), wheat flour bag 20kg (0.74 percent), lawn printed Gul Ahmed/Al Karam (0.73 percent), cooked daal (0.54 percent), toilet soap Lifebuoy (0.43 percent), long cloth 57” Gul Ahmed/Al Karam (0.41 percent), mutton (0.36 percent), maash (0.30 percent), pulse gram (0.27 percent), moong (0.25 percent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib or other superior quality 1kg pouch each (0.21 percent), cooked beef (0.13 percent), beef with bone (0.12 percent), mustard oil (0.10 percent), tea prepared (0.09 percent), curd (0.07 percent), and milk fresh (0.04).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PBS commodities SPI

Comments

Comments are closed.

SPI slightly up WoW

Jul-Mar exports grow 25pc to $23.332 billion YoY

Fertilizer for farmers: ECC directs ministry to formulate ‘rationalized’ policy

Fertilizer firms being issued show-cause notices despite SRO compliance

Shehbaz censures Imran for ‘damaging’ ties with global powers

US irked by Russia visit, says PM

Move to avert LNG, oil supply disruption: ECC approves Rs25bn for PSO against Rs50bn request

Senate election: IHC turns down Gilani’s ICA

PM orders filing of reference against dissident PTI MNAs

Conversion of Karachi’s garbage into electricity: LoI signed as reputed cos keen to make $600m investment

Alternative currency-based payment mechanism with Iran on the cards

Read more stories