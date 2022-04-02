ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.08%)
ASC 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
ASL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.78%)
AVN 88.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
BOP 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.86%)
CNERGY 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.12%)
FFL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
FNEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
GGGL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.52%)
GGL 17.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.04%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.54%)
KOSM 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
MLCF 35.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.89%)
PACE 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
PIBTL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
PRL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.14%)
PTC 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.42%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.76%)
TELE 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
TPL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.23%)
TPLP 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.91%)
TREET 34.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
TRG 78.90 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.3%)
UNITY 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.72%)
WAVES 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.53%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.35%)
YOUW 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.19%)
BR100 4,532 Increased By 18.3 (0.41%)
BR30 16,350 Increased By 45.8 (0.28%)
KSE100 45,061 Increased By 131.8 (0.29%)
KSE30 17,188 Increased By 70.8 (0.41%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,359
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,973
18024hr
Sindh
575,331
Punjab
505,054
Balochistan
35,474
Islamabad
135,075
KPK
219,062
Brecorder Logo
Apr 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

March CPI inflation up 12.7pc YoY

Tahir Amin 02 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation increased by 12.7 percent on year-on-year basis in March 2022 as compared to an increase of 12.2 percent in the previous month and 9.1 percent in March 2021, says Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Inflation in nine months of the current fiscal year 2021-22 averaged 10.8 percent against 8.3 percent during the same period of last year.

According to the PBS data, the prices of food and non-food items including fruits, cooking oil/ghee, milk, chicken, construction input items, chemicals, cement, and hosiery products increased.

As per the monthly review of price indices by the PBS, on month-on-month basis, it increased by 0.8 percent in March 2022 as compared to increase of 1.2 percent in the previous month and increase of 0.4 percent in March 2021.

The CPI inflation Urban, increased by 11.9percent on year-on-year basis in March 2022 as compared to an increase of 11.5percent in the previous month and 8.7percent in March 2021.

On month-on-month basis, it increased by 0.7percent in March 2022 as compared to increase of 0.9percent in the previous month and increase of 0.3percent in March 2021.

The CPI inflation Rural, increased by 13.9percent on year-on-year basis in March 2022 as compared to an increase of 13.3percent in the previous month and 9.5percent in March 2021.

On month-on-month basis, it increased by 1.0percent in March 2022 as compared to increase of 1.5percent in the previous month and increase of 0.5percent in March 2021.

The Sensitive Price Index (SPI) based inflation on YoY increased by 13percent in March 2022 as compared to an increase of 18.7percent a month earlier and an increase of 18.7percent in March 2021. On MoM basis, it increased by 0.6percent in March 2022 as compared to increase of 1.3percent a month earlier and increase of 5.7percent in March 2021.

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation on YoY basis increased by 23.8percent in March 2022 as compared to an increase of 23.6percent a month earlier and an increase of 14.6percent in March 2021. The WPI inflation on MoM basis increased by 3.9percent in March 2022 as compared to increase of 1.9percent a month earlier and an increase of 3.7percent in corresponding month i.e. March 2021.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

inflation PBS CPI

Comments

Comments are closed.

March CPI inflation up 12.7pc YoY

Jul-Mar exports grow 25pc to $23.332 billion YoY

Fertilizer for farmers: ECC directs ministry to formulate ‘rationalized’ policy

Fertilizer firms being issued show-cause notices despite SRO compliance

Shehbaz censures Imran for ‘damaging’ ties with global powers

US irked by Russia visit, says PM

Move to avert LNG, oil supply disruption: ECC approves Rs25bn for PSO against Rs50bn request

Senate election: IHC turns down Gilani’s ICA

PM orders filing of reference against dissident PTI MNAs

Conversion of Karachi’s garbage into electricity: LoI signed as reputed cos keen to make $600m investment

Alternative currency-based payment mechanism with Iran on the cards

Read more stories