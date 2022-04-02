March CPI inflation up 12.7pc YoY

ISLAMABAD: The Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation increased by 12.7 percent on year-on-year basis in March 2022 as compared to an increase of 12.2 percent in the previous month and 9.1 percent in March 2021, says Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Inflation in nine months of the current fiscal year 2021-22 averaged 10.8 percent against 8.3 percent during the same period of last year.

According to the PBS data, the prices of food and non-food items including fruits, cooking oil/ghee, milk, chicken, construction input items, chemicals, cement, and hosiery products increased.

As per the monthly review of price indices by the PBS, on month-on-month basis, it increased by 0.8 percent in March 2022 as compared to increase of 1.2 percent in the previous month and increase of 0.4 percent in March 2021.

The CPI inflation Urban, increased by 11.9percent on year-on-year basis in March 2022 as compared to an increase of 11.5percent in the previous month and 8.7percent in March 2021.

On month-on-month basis, it increased by 0.7percent in March 2022 as compared to increase of 0.9percent in the previous month and increase of 0.3percent in March 2021.

The CPI inflation Rural, increased by 13.9percent on year-on-year basis in March 2022 as compared to an increase of 13.3percent in the previous month and 9.5percent in March 2021.

On month-on-month basis, it increased by 1.0percent in March 2022 as compared to increase of 1.5percent in the previous month and increase of 0.5percent in March 2021.

The Sensitive Price Index (SPI) based inflation on YoY increased by 13percent in March 2022 as compared to an increase of 18.7percent a month earlier and an increase of 18.7percent in March 2021. On MoM basis, it increased by 0.6percent in March 2022 as compared to increase of 1.3percent a month earlier and increase of 5.7percent in March 2021.

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation on YoY basis increased by 23.8percent in March 2022 as compared to an increase of 23.6percent a month earlier and an increase of 14.6percent in March 2021. The WPI inflation on MoM basis increased by 3.9percent in March 2022 as compared to increase of 1.9percent a month earlier and an increase of 3.7percent in corresponding month i.e. March 2021.

