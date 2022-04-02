ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.08%)
ASC 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
ASL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.78%)
AVN 88.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
BOP 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.86%)
CNERGY 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.12%)
FFL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
FNEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
GGGL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.52%)
GGL 17.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.04%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.54%)
KOSM 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
MLCF 35.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.89%)
PACE 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
PIBTL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
PRL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.14%)
PTC 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.42%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.76%)
TELE 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
TPL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.23%)
TPLP 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.91%)
TREET 34.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
TRG 78.90 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.3%)
UNITY 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.72%)
WAVES 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.53%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.35%)
YOUW 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.19%)
BR100 4,532 Increased By 18.3 (0.41%)
BR30 16,350 Increased By 45.8 (0.28%)
KSE100 45,061 Increased By 131.8 (0.29%)
KSE30 17,188 Increased By 70.8 (0.41%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,359
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,973
18024hr
Sindh
575,331
Punjab
505,054
Balochistan
35,474
Islamabad
135,075
KPK
219,062
Pakistan

Rashid urges ‘responsible quarters’ to announce election date immediately

Recorder Report 02 Apr, 2022

RAWALPINDI: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Friday urged responsible quarters of the country to come forward and announce general elections soon after Hajj 2022.

Addressing a ceremony at Viqar-un-Nisa College for Women getting the status of university, he termed the next day (Saturday) was very crucial for Pakistan’s politics.

“I want to ask responsible quarters of the country to immediately announce elections, so that the people could elect honest members and reject those who have sold their conscience”, he said.

The minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan will not be defeated by the elements who looted the country for decades even if no-confidence motion against PM remain successful.

“I stand firm with Prime Minister Imran Khan in this testing time,” he said.

He further said that sugar and ghee mafia had influence in every federal cabinet.

“Those who have constructed palaces abroad through corruption money are today united against Prime Minister Imran Khan,” he said.

The minister further said that people liked Imran Khan despite the increase in inflation rate. The popularity of Imran Khan has further increased due to the incompetent opposition, he said.

“I was thinking about retiring from politics, but I am standing with Imran Khan like a rock at this critical moment”, he said.

To a question, he said that four terrorists involved in terror attack of Kocha Risaldar blast in Peshawar had been killed by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police.

He said that he is grateful to the prime minister, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar for awarding the status of university to Viqar-un-Nisa College.

