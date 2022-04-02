Rashid urges ‘responsible quarters’ to announce election date immediately

RAWALPINDI: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Friday urged responsible quarters of the country to come forward and announce general elections soon after Hajj 2022.

Addressing a ceremony at Viqar-un-Nisa College for Women getting the status of university, he termed the next day (Saturday) was very crucial for Pakistan’s politics.

“I want to ask responsible quarters of the country to immediately announce elections, so that the people could elect honest members and reject those who have sold their conscience”, he said.

The minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan will not be defeated by the elements who looted the country for decades even if no-confidence motion against PM remain successful.

“I stand firm with Prime Minister Imran Khan in this testing time,” he said.

He further said that sugar and ghee mafia had influence in every federal cabinet.

“Those who have constructed palaces abroad through corruption money are today united against Prime Minister Imran Khan,” he said.

The minister further said that people liked Imran Khan despite the increase in inflation rate. The popularity of Imran Khan has further increased due to the incompetent opposition, he said.

“I was thinking about retiring from politics, but I am standing with Imran Khan like a rock at this critical moment”, he said.

To a question, he said that four terrorists involved in terror attack of Kocha Risaldar blast in Peshawar had been killed by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police.

He said that he is grateful to the prime minister, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar for awarding the status of university to Viqar-un-Nisa College.

