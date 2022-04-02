AIH says has trained 300 persons since 2019

ISLAMABAD: The Attock Institute of Horticulture (AIH), a subsidiary of Attock Refinery Limited (ARL) since 2019 as corporate social responsibility has provided training to 300 persons, said a press release.

This was stated by SardarLall Khan, Secretary Morgah Club while addressing the 73rd annual flower show of Morgah Club, Attock Refinery Limited, which concluded here on Friday.

Secretary Morgah Club, stated that employees of the company, their families and horticulture department takes part in this flower show with zeal every year that gives festive view due to their continuous efforts in spring season. He said that such kind of activities create love of nature and enhance the aesthetic sense among youth.

Moreover, ARL plays its role in protection of environment as corporate social responsibility along with business activities.

In 2019, establishment of AIH which provides trainings not only to the gardeners employed by the group Companies, but also professionals from horticulture field and hobby gardeners and so far more than 300 persons have been trained at this Institution. Establishment of Morgah Biodiversity Park is playing an important role in conserving the biodiversity of the Potohar Region and this Park is worth a visit; not only for its scenic beauty but also for knowledge about the exotic and medicinal plants of this area.

He further said that recycled water is used through drip and sprinkler irrigation in orchards that includes organic vegetable farm and olive orchard. Moreover, a new 32 acres family park is being planned at Shahpure water pumping station for healthy environment of the area. ARL horticulture section plants 10-12 thousand tree saplings every year as part of the green plan.

