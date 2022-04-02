ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.08%)
ASC 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
ASL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.78%)
AVN 88.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
BOP 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.86%)
CNERGY 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.12%)
FFL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
FNEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
GGGL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.52%)
GGL 17.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.04%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.54%)
KOSM 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
MLCF 35.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.89%)
PACE 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
PIBTL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
PRL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.14%)
PTC 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.42%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.76%)
TELE 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
TPL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.23%)
TPLP 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.91%)
TREET 34.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
TRG 78.90 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.3%)
UNITY 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.72%)
WAVES 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.53%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.35%)
YOUW 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.19%)
BR100 4,532 Increased By 18.3 (0.41%)
BR30 16,350 Increased By 45.8 (0.28%)
KSE100 45,061 Increased By 131.8 (0.29%)
KSE30 17,188 Increased By 70.8 (0.41%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,359
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,973
18024hr
Sindh
575,331
Punjab
505,054
Balochistan
35,474
Islamabad
135,075
KPK
219,062
AIH says has trained 300 persons since 2019

Press Release 02 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Attock Institute of Horticulture (AIH), a subsidiary of Attock Refinery Limited (ARL) since 2019 as corporate social responsibility has provided training to 300 persons, said a press release.

This was stated by SardarLall Khan, Secretary Morgah Club while addressing the 73rd annual flower show of Morgah Club, Attock Refinery Limited, which concluded here on Friday.

Secretary Morgah Club, stated that employees of the company, their families and horticulture department takes part in this flower show with zeal every year that gives festive view due to their continuous efforts in spring season. He said that such kind of activities create love of nature and enhance the aesthetic sense among youth.

Moreover, ARL plays its role in protection of environment as corporate social responsibility along with business activities.

In 2019, establishment of AIH which provides trainings not only to the gardeners employed by the group Companies, but also professionals from horticulture field and hobby gardeners and so far more than 300 persons have been trained at this Institution. Establishment of Morgah Biodiversity Park is playing an important role in conserving the biodiversity of the Potohar Region and this Park is worth a visit; not only for its scenic beauty but also for knowledge about the exotic and medicinal plants of this area.

He further said that recycled water is used through drip and sprinkler irrigation in orchards that includes organic vegetable farm and olive orchard. Moreover, a new 32 acres family park is being planned at Shahpure water pumping station for healthy environment of the area. ARL horticulture section plants 10-12 thousand tree saplings every year as part of the green plan.

