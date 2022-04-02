ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.08%)
Improvement in power generation helps Lesco reduce load-shedding

Recorder Report 02 Apr, 2022

LAHORE: An improvement in power generation on Friday led to increase in quota for Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) to overcome load shedding in the city, said sources.

Accordingly, the sources said, duration of load shedding has reduced to one to two hours in urban areas from seven to eight hours a day earlier. Also, they said, load shedding in the rural areas has dropped to four to five hours after improvement in power supply to Lesco.

As per the available data, National Power Construction Corporation (NPCC) was supplying 3300 megawatt electricity to Lesco against a demand of 3600 megawatt at present, leaving the system with a shortfall of 300 megawatt in total.

Prime reason behind the demand was increase in temperature in the city which has reached 36 degree Celsius is likely to touch 40C by 10th of April. It may be noted that the Lesco has made special arrangements to deal with the power supply issues during the holy month of Ramazan, likely to start from 3rd of April.

It may be noted that the Lesco had faced a shortage of 1000mw a day earlier due to reported faults occurred in nuclear power generation plants. Accordingly, the duration of load-shedding in the province had reached 3 to 10 hours, leaving the consumers to face worst load shedding of electricity supply at the very outset of the summer season as well as the holy month of Ramazan.

Lesco has already energized 50 new feeders to overcome the issues like low voltage and tripping during the month of Ramazan besides repairing 2307 kilometre long transmission line at 132kv system. Also, felling of trees, replacement of transformers and 11kv lighting arresters, battery banks, faulty disk isolators, relays, jumpers, repairing of conductors and replacement, washing of disk isolators, installation of import/export meters on transmission lines, replacement of incoming and outgoing panels, identification of faults on transmission lines and transformers and cleanliness of control panels in control room are a few more steps to ensure uninterrupted power supply to consumers during Ramazan.

