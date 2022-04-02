Semester exams from 14th at SU

HYDERABAD: The University of Sindh has announced to conduct the first semester examinations of all batches of BA LLB 5-year program under the academic year 2021 in the affiliated public and private colleges and institutes from April 14, 2022.

In his statement issued here on Friday, the Controller of Semester Examinations Muhammad Mashooq Siddiqui informed that the die had been cast for the semester exams of all the batches of BA LLB which will start from April 14.

