ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.08%)
ASC 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
ASL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.78%)
AVN 88.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
BOP 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.86%)
CNERGY 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.12%)
FFL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
FNEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
GGGL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.52%)
GGL 17.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.04%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.54%)
KOSM 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
MLCF 35.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.89%)
PACE 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
PIBTL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
PRL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.14%)
PTC 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.42%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.76%)
TELE 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
TPL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.23%)
TPLP 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.91%)
TREET 34.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
TRG 78.90 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.3%)
UNITY 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.72%)
WAVES 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.53%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.35%)
YOUW 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.19%)
BR100 4,532 Increased By 18.3 (0.41%)
BR30 16,350 Increased By 45.8 (0.28%)
KSE100 45,061 Increased By 131.8 (0.29%)
KSE30 17,188 Increased By 70.8 (0.41%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,359
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,973
18024hr
Sindh
575,331
Punjab
505,054
Balochistan
35,474
Islamabad
135,075
KPK
219,062
Brecorder Logo
Apr 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Small and Medium Enterprises ‘SME Asaan Finance’ will help improve access to finance

Recorder Report 02 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan has introduced ‘SME Asaan Finance’ (SAAF) to improve access to finance for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

The aim is to enable businesses that cannot offer security/collateral to access bank finance. SAAF is a refinance and credit guarantee facility that is aimed at assisting SMEs that are credit worthy but are still unable to access finance as they cannot offer collateral to banks.

This initiative is a game-changer for Pakistan’s SMEs as the majority of the industries are Micro, Small, or medium enterprises.

In the case of the auto industry, the volumes are increasing. While the cost of doing business and bottlenecks are also increasing i.e. in the supply chain, energy, HR, etc., hence investing in technology, cash in hand, or trying to grow the business is becoming a hurdle for entrepreneurs.

Operating expenses such as rent, leases, and payments to suppliers can be difficult for manufacturing businesses mainly because of extended credit terms. SMEs have faced multiple challenges in getting credit from Banks mainly due to the non-availability of collateral.

Mashood Ali Khan, Director of Mehran Commercial Enterprises said: “My work towards the growth of the industry has a wide focus on assisting Micro, small and medium companies to grow through different avenues especially capacity building and awareness. To understand how SMEs can take advantage of this policy, I organized a Seminar on this scheme at the premises of Mehran Commercial Enterprises for the auto industry as well as the Special Economic Zones especially Korangi Creek Industrial Park”.

The Seminar was a 2-hour session, where Syed Muhammad Raza Hussain VP - Product Development SMEs Meezan Bank explained how we could take advantage of this scheme and what are the pre-requisites.

Raza explained to the CEOs /Heads of Accounts department who were present in the seminar that they can avail financing up to PKR 10Mn for procurement of Raw Materials, manufacturing of goods, and for purchase of Light Commercial Vehicles. The availability of this scheme is for 3 years.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Auto industry SME Asaan Finance Mashood Ali Khan

Comments

1000 characters

Small and Medium Enterprises ‘SME Asaan Finance’ will help improve access to finance

Jul-Mar exports grow 25pc to $23.332 billion YoY

Fertilizer for farmers: ECC directs ministry to formulate ‘rationalized’ policy

Fertilizer firms being issued show-cause notices despite SRO compliance

Shehbaz censures Imran for ‘damaging’ ties with global powers

US irked by Russia visit, says PM

Move to avert LNG, oil supply disruption: ECC approves Rs25bn for PSO against Rs50bn request

Senate election: IHC turns down Gilani’s ICA

PM orders filing of reference against dissident PTI MNAs

Conversion of Karachi’s garbage into electricity: LoI signed as reputed cos keen to make $600m investment

Alternative currency-based payment mechanism with Iran on the cards

Read more stories