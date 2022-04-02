ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.08%)
Apr 02, 2022
SSGC organises ‘Istaqbal-e- Ramazan’ session

Press Release 02 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: The Istaqbal-e-Ramazan session has been integral part of SSGC’s event calendar for more than a decade. The session is convened every year to mark the start of the blessed month of Ramazan.

On Friday, the Istaqbal-e-Ramazan edition was convened by SSGC’s Corporate Communication Department in the Company’s Head Office Auditorium.

A large number of Company employees participated in the event that featured reputed Islamic scholar Mufti Mohammad Sohail Raza Amjadi and naatkhawans Mohammad Faisal Hasan Naqshbandi and Mahmood-ul-Hasan Ashrafi. The event was also marked by the presence of wellness trainer and media celebrity Yogi Wajahat.

Mufti Amjadi delivered an enlightening speech on the infinite blessings of Ramazan. Mufti Amjadi implored on the audience to donate profusely to charitable causes during the month.

Earlier, naatkhawans Mohammad Faisal Hasan Naqshbandi and Mahmood-ul-Hasan Ashrafi took the audience to an entirely different spiritual ground with haunting renditions of naats.

SSGC Ramazan Mufti Amjadi

