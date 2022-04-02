PARTLY FACETIOUS: They’re back in the driving seat

“So same o same o by Monday?”

“I don’t understand what you mean by that?”

“Sharifs and the Bhutto-Zardaris back in the driving seat.”

“And what about The Khan’s third mouse or stooge?”

“Chair of the standing committee on Kashmir.”

“Don’t be facetious, as a member of the triumvirate, though a much junior member, a federal ministry…”

“Let’s wait and see, but you know there is a difference from before…it’s Shehbaz Sharif and not elder brother Nawaz and a Bhutto-Zardari not Zardari who will be in the driving seat or so I hear.”

“Though they may not call the shots.”

“Let’s just say they won’t call all the shots. My one concern – let the courts do their thing and not do a Dar or a Khan…”

“How can you take the names of those two in one breath! I mean one is a leader with a following the other is a follower and…”

“Dar got the affidavit case against him where he acknowledged money laundering for the Sharifs thrown out of court because the prosecutor appointed by the PML-N showed no inclination to fight the case and The Khan has had several cases against him and his party members thrown out.”

“There is a difference: Dar was guilty and The Khan was not.”

“Even in the 2014 case where the video caught…”

“Oh shush, any way I would urge Shehbaz Sharif to do things differently from day one.”

“That’s assuming that Sheikh Rashid’s prediction…”

“His prediction is based on assistance and this late in the day it may not be forthcoming.”

“OK, but how should Shehbaz Sharif do things differently on day one? You reckon give a damning indictment of The Khan’s achievements, give an economic treatise for the next year markedly different from…”

“Day one: wear not a sherwani but a khaki suit, no tie, and a hunting hat – dark green and…”

“You being facetious?”

“No that would set the stage for the first of The Khan’s predictions not coming true.”

“Any second suggestions?”

“Not for day one.”

