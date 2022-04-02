Hot, dry weather likely in first week of Ramazan

KARACHI: The country’s most parts are expected to see a hot and dry weather in the first week of Ramazan-ul-Mubarrak as temperature may go up by 11 degrees Celsius, according to the Met Office.

Daytime temperature is likely to remain between higher by 9 degrees Celsius and 11 degrees Celsius above normal in Sindh, south Punjab, southern and central parts of Balochistan until April 9.

Upper Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir may see an increase in daytime temperature between 8 degrees Celsius and 10 degrees Celsius above normal.

Rain-wind-thunderstorm is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galliyat, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir till Sunday, April 3. A light rain-wind-thunderstorm is also likely in Islamabad, Attock, Chakwal and Jhelum over the period. Prevailing long dry spell may create water shortage for irrigating standing crops, vegetable and orchards. Farmers should manage crop water accordingly. The scorching weather may cause early harvesting of wheat crop.

“General public is advised to avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight,” the Met said advised that a judicious use of water should be ensured in all aspects of life.’’

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022