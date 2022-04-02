KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (April 01, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 45,152.11 High: 45,396.14 Low: 44,671.59 Net Change: 223.28 Volume (000): 126,507 Value (000): 7,005,608 Makt Cap (000) 1,829,312,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,515.28 NET CH. (+) 161.75 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,520.29 NET CH. (+) 13.76 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,030.34 NET CH. (+) 117.33 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,874.82 NET CH. (-) 17.34 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,790.20 NET CH. (+) 2.95 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,632.02 NET CH. (+) 40.80 ------------------------------------ As on: 01-April-2022 ====================================

