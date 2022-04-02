Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (April 01, 2022). ==================================== BR...
02 Apr, 2022
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (April 01, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 45,152.11
High: 45,396.14
Low: 44,671.59
Net Change: 223.28
Volume (000): 126,507
Value (000): 7,005,608
Makt Cap (000) 1,829,312,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,515.28
NET CH. (+) 161.75
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,520.29
NET CH. (+) 13.76
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,030.34
NET CH. (+) 117.33
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,874.82
NET CH. (-) 17.34
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,790.20
NET CH. (+) 2.95
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,632.02
NET CH. (+) 40.80
------------------------------------
As on: 01-April-2022
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments
Comments are closed.