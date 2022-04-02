Markets
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Agritech Limited 01-Apr-22 10:00
The United Insurance Company
of Pakistan Ltd 01-Apr-22 11:00
Avanceon Limited 01-Apr-22 16:00 (UAE)
K-Electric Limited 05-Apr-22 11:00
Zahur Cotton Mills Ltd 05-Apr-22 11:00
Bhanero Textile Mills Limited 05-Apr-22 11:00
Landmark Spinning Industries Ltd 06-Apr-22 14:00
Pakistan Reinsurance Company Ltd 06-Apr-22 11:00
Dadabhoy Sack Limited 07-Apr-22 11:30
Dadex Eternit Limited 07-Apr-22 11:00
NetSol Technologies Ltd 11-Apr-22 12:00
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd 26-Apr-22 14:30
=========================================================
