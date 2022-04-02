KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================= NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME ========================================================= Agritech Limited 01-Apr-22 10:00 The United Insurance Company of Pakistan Ltd 01-Apr-22 11:00 Avanceon Limited 01-Apr-22 16:00 (UAE) K-Electric Limited 05-Apr-22 11:00 Zahur Cotton Mills Ltd 05-Apr-22 11:00 Bhanero Textile Mills Limited 05-Apr-22 11:00 Landmark Spinning Industries Ltd 06-Apr-22 14:00 Pakistan Reinsurance Company Ltd 06-Apr-22 11:00 Dadabhoy Sack Limited 07-Apr-22 11:30 Dadex Eternit Limited 07-Apr-22 11:00 NetSol Technologies Ltd 11-Apr-22 12:00 Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd 26-Apr-22 14:30 =========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022